Three Uman City Council officials are suspected of embezzling over UAH 7.3 million in budget funds

Three heads of departments of the Uman City Council have been notified of suspicion of causing damages to the local budget amounting to over UAH 7.3 million. The investigation established that the director illegally awarded bonuses to employees, the chief accountant accrued illegal payments, and the deputy head of the social protection department did not take into account benefits for IDPs.

This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors from the Office of the Prosecutor General, three officials of the Uman City Council have been notified of suspicion, whose illegal actions caused damages to the local budget exceeding UAH 7.3 million. - the post states.

It was established that the director of one of the municipal enterprises of the city council, contrary to established restrictions, "from November 2022 to June 2023 awarded bonuses to employees, which led to an unjustified overstatement of the need for budget funds and their embezzlement."

The head of the accounting service of the city council's executive committee, responsible for controlling the use of local budget funds, due to official negligence, "allowed these payments, which caused damages totaling over UAH 3 million."

In addition, it was established that the deputy head of the Department of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of the Uman City Council, from January 2022 to May 2024, "concluded agreements with utility service providers for internally displaced persons and did not apply preferential tariffs that the Government provides to this category of persons."

This, as law enforcement officers indicate, led to excessive payments from the city budget amounting to UAH 4.3 million.

The director of the Uman City Council's communal enterprise is charged under Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, while the chief accountant of the executive committee and the deputy head of the department are charged under Part 2 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. - added the prosecutors.

Currently, investigative actions are ongoing to identify other individuals involved in the embezzlement of budget funds, as well as to determine the full extent of the damages caused. In addition, the involvement of other officials of the Social Protection Department and the legality of the concluded agreements are being checked.

