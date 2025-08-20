$41.360.10
Exclusive
11:22 AM • 16043 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
09:46 AM • 16644 views
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs
Exclusive
09:29 AM • 30564 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
August 20, 08:14 AM • 115929 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhoto
Exclusive
August 20, 06:54 AM • 45469 views
MP Nimchenko robbed in supermarket parking lot
August 20, 06:49 AM • 44484 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff: security guarantees will be the starting point for Ukrainians in any peace agreement
August 19, 09:51 PM • 43492 views
About 10 European countries have agreed to send their troops to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 173094 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM • 145625 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
August 19, 11:23 AM • 127518 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
Three Uman City Council officials are suspected of embezzling over UAH 7.3 million in budget funds

Kyiv • UNN

 • 704 views

Three heads of departments of the Uman City Council have been notified of suspicion of causing damage to the local budget in the amount of over UAH 7.3 million. The director illegally awarded bonuses to employees, the chief accountant accrued illegal payments, and the deputy head of the social protection department did not take into account benefits for IDPs.

Three Uman City Council officials are suspected of embezzling over UAH 7.3 million in budget funds

Three heads of departments of the Uman City Council have been notified of suspicion of causing damages to the local budget amounting to over UAH 7.3 million. The investigation established that the director illegally awarded bonuses to employees, the chief accountant accrued illegal payments, and the deputy head of the social protection department did not take into account benefits for IDPs.

This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors from the Office of the Prosecutor General, three officials of the Uman City Council have been notified of suspicion, whose illegal actions caused damages to the local budget exceeding UAH 7.3 million.

- the post states.

It was established that the director of one of the municipal enterprises of the city council, contrary to established restrictions, "from November 2022 to June 2023 awarded bonuses to employees, which led to an unjustified overstatement of the need for budget funds and their embezzlement."

The head of the accounting service of the city council's executive committee, responsible for controlling the use of local budget funds, due to official negligence, "allowed these payments, which caused damages totaling over UAH 3 million."

In addition, it was established that the deputy head of the Department of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of the Uman City Council, from January 2022 to May 2024, "concluded agreements with utility service providers for internally displaced persons and did not apply preferential tariffs that the Government provides to this category of persons."

This, as law enforcement officers indicate, led to excessive payments from the city budget amounting to UAH 4.3 million.

The director of the Uman City Council's communal enterprise is charged under Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, while the chief accountant of the executive committee and the deputy head of the department are charged under Part 2 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

- added the prosecutors.

Currently, investigative actions are ongoing to identify other individuals involved in the embezzlement of budget funds, as well as to determine the full extent of the damages caused. In addition, the involvement of other officials of the Social Protection Department and the legality of the concluded agreements are being checked.

Alona Utkina

