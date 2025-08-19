Losses of 8 million: management of the seaport and a businessman are suspected of a large-scale scheme

The management of the state enterprise of the sea trade port and an entrepreneur came under investigation. According to the prosecutor's office, they organized a scheme to purchase equipment at an inflated price, which caused the state more than UAH 8 million in losses. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Details

Law enforcement officers reported suspicion to the director of the state sea trade port, two heads of its structural divisions, and a businessman. The investigation believes that their actions led to massive financial losses for the state.

According to the investigation, officials, in collusion with the entrepreneur, purchased two telescopic loaders for almost UAH 20 million, while their real market value did not exceed UAH 12 million. Thus, the state enterprise overpaid about UAH 8 million, which became the illegal enrichment of the scheme's organizers.

The heads of the state enterprise are charged with several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine at once:

official negligence (Part 2 of Article 367);

abuse of power (Part 2 of Article 364);

appropriation of property on an especially large scale (Part 5 Article 191).

During searches at the suspects' homes and offices, documentation was seized, which, according to investigators, confirms their involvement in the deal.

The prosecutor's office has already filed a motion with the court to remove the director of the state enterprise from office. Precautionary measures are also being prepared for all persons involved in the case.

At the same time, according to Article 62 of the Constitution of Ukraine, every person is considered innocent until their guilt is proven in court.

SBU uncovered 207 agents of Russian special services, 52 of whom in Defense Forces, and blocked 114 draft evasion schemes