NATO Secretary General stated that 30 countries are working on security guarantees for Ukraine
August 18, 07:57 PM • 28830 views
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
August 18, 06:34 PM • 49437 views
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
August 18, 06:12 PM • 34051 views
Ukraine will not be in NATO, but will have security guarantees - Trump
August 18, 05:41 PM • 29121 views
We allow elections - Zelenskyy
August 18, 02:38 PM • 36484 views
"I know what I'm doing - I don't need advice": Trump lashed out at critics of his actions to end the war in Ukraine
Exclusive
August 18, 02:23 PM • 89271 views
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
August 18, 01:21 PM • 50538 views
Starmer ready to support peace deal with Ukraine without ceasefire condition
Exclusive
August 18, 01:19 PM • 85757 views
Tax benefits are not a gift, but an investment: how aviation fights for a place in Defence City
Exclusive
August 18, 11:50 AM • 48414 views
It will be epoch-making: Minister of Economy on the new Labor Code
Losses of 8 million: management of the seaport and a businessman are suspected of a large-scale scheme

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 476 views

The management of the commercial seaport and an entrepreneur are suspected of purchasing equipment at an inflated price. This caused the state more than UAH 8 million in losses.

Losses of 8 million: management of the seaport and a businessman are suspected of a large-scale scheme

The management of the state enterprise of the sea trade port and an entrepreneur came under investigation. According to the prosecutor's office, they organized a scheme to purchase equipment at an inflated price, which caused the state more than UAH 8 million in losses. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Details

Law enforcement officers reported suspicion to the director of the state sea trade port, two heads of its structural divisions, and a businessman. The investigation believes that their actions led to massive financial losses for the state.

According to the investigation, officials, in collusion with the entrepreneur, purchased two telescopic loaders for almost UAH 20 million, while their real market value did not exceed UAH 12 million. Thus, the state enterprise overpaid about UAH 8 million, which became the illegal enrichment of the scheme's organizers.

The heads of the state enterprise are charged with several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine at once:

  • official negligence (Part 2 of Article 367);
    • abuse of power (Part 2 of Article 364);
      • appropriation of property on an especially large scale (Part 5 Article 191).

        During searches at the suspects' homes and offices, documentation was seized, which, according to investigators, confirms their involvement in the deal.

        The prosecutor's office has already filed a motion with the court to remove the director of the state enterprise from office. Precautionary measures are also being prepared for all persons involved in the case.

        At the same time, according to Article 62 of the Constitution of Ukraine, every person is considered innocent until their guilt is proven in court.

        SBU uncovered 207 agents of Russian special services, 52 of whom in Defense Forces, and blocked 114 draft evasion schemes8/15/25, 10:17 AM • 4697 views

        Stepan Haftko

        SocietyEconomyCrimes and emergencies
        Prosecutor General of Ukraine
        Port of Odesa
        Ukraine