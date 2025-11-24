A large-scale information scandal erupted on the X platform: popular pro-movement MAGA accounts that actively promoted "America First" messages turned out to be registered in Thailand, Nigeria, Turkey, Eastern Europe, and other countries. This was reported by DailyMail, writes UNN.

Details

A new feature that automatically determines the country by the user's IP address was implemented this week – and it instantly exposed a network of foreign influences.

Prominent Democratic commentator Harry Sisson called it "one of the greatest days on this platform."

The fact that all these MAGA accounts are being exposed as foreign attempts to destroy the United States is a complete vindication for Democrats like myself and many here who have been warning about this. – Sisson stated.

One of the most prominent cases was the "America First" account with over 67,000 followers – its true origin was identified by X as Bangladesh. Posts are now accompanied by a warning: the account "is trying to mislead people into thinking it is from the US and a Trump supporter."

Another profile, "@1776General_", which describes itself as an "ethnic American and constitutionalist," turned out to be based in Turkey.

MAGANationX – almost 400,000 followers – was traced to Eastern Europe. Similar revelations affected Ivanka Trump fan accounts from Nigeria and Dark MAGA from Thailand.

Conservative commentator Matt Walsh reacted harshly: "If you're not from this country: we don't care what you think about American politics... Your fraudulent actions are over."

Accounts posing as eyewitnesses to events in Gaza and supporters of Scottish independence also came under fire. Some of them turned out to be linked to Iran, which was confirmed by British MPs.

This data confirms what we already knew: Iran, Russia, and our other enemies seek to undermine our democracy. – stated MP Graham Downie.

After a barrage of criticism, X temporarily suspended the new feature and added a clarification that the data may be inaccurate or related to user travel. However, the fundamentally important innovation remained: now the country of registration cannot be faked manually – the system records the location by IP address.

