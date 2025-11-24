$42.270.11
Some EU countries restrict aid to Ukrainian refugees: what the UN says
06:19 AM • 10928 views
Ukraine and US will continue working on a "refined" peace plan, Zelenskyy may visit the States this week - Reuters
06:00 AM • 12920 views
Scandal surrounding Odrex clinic: court to consider changing pre-trial detention for doctor whose actions are linked to patient's death
November 24, 12:17 AM • 19756 views
Geneva Talks: US and Ukraine Issue Joint Statement
November 23, 09:45 PM • 27709 views
CBS News: Zelenskyy may be invited to the US, but it all depends on the meeting in Geneva
November 23, 05:09 PM • 30546 views
"We have made very good progress and are moving towards a just and lasting peace": Yermak on the results of the meeting in GenevaVideo
November 23, 05:04 PM • 34948 views
Rubio announced the biggest breakthrough in negotiations since the process beganVideo
November 23, 05:00 PM • 26658 views
Ukraine announced electricity supply restrictions for November 24: outage schedules will be applied
November 23, 04:43 PM • 22710 views
European countries proposed changes to the US plan for Ukraine – Reuters
November 23, 02:50 PM • 19968 views
The draft joint document with the US, currently in its final stage, already reflects most of Ukraine's key priorities – UmerovPhoto
Electricity outage schedules
Publications
Fox News

Popular MAGA accounts on X turned out to be foreign after the launch of a new location detection feature

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

A new feature has been launched on the X platform that automatically determines the country based on the user's IP address. It revealed that popular pro-MAGA accounts are registered in Thailand, Nigeria, Turkey, and other countries.

Popular MAGA accounts on X turned out to be foreign after the launch of a new location detection feature

A large-scale information scandal erupted on the X platform: popular pro-movement MAGA accounts that actively promoted "America First" messages turned out to be registered in Thailand, Nigeria, Turkey, Eastern Europe, and other countries. This was reported by DailyMail, writes UNN.

Details

A new feature that automatically determines the country by the user's IP address was implemented this week – and it instantly exposed a network of foreign influences.

Prominent Democratic commentator Harry Sisson called it "one of the greatest days on this platform."

Trump administration secretly disbanded DOGE department created for Elon Musk23.11.25, 21:26 • 3766 views

The fact that all these MAGA accounts are being exposed as foreign attempts to destroy the United States is a complete vindication for Democrats like myself and many here who have been warning about this.

– Sisson stated.

One of the most prominent cases was the "America First" account with over 67,000 followers – its true origin was identified by X as Bangladesh. Posts are now accompanied by a warning: the account "is trying to mislead people into thinking it is from the US and a Trump supporter."

Another profile, "@1776General_", which describes itself as an "ethnic American and constitutionalist," turned out to be based in Turkey.

MAGANationX – almost 400,000 followers – was traced to Eastern Europe. Similar revelations affected Ivanka Trump fan accounts from Nigeria and Dark MAGA from Thailand.

Conservative commentator Matt Walsh reacted harshly: "If you're not from this country: we don't care what you think about American politics... Your fraudulent actions are over."

Accounts posing as eyewitnesses to events in Gaza and supporters of Scottish independence also came under fire. Some of them turned out to be linked to Iran, which was confirmed by British MPs.

This data confirms what we already knew: Iran, Russia, and our other enemies seek to undermine our democracy.

– stated MP Graham Downie.

After a barrage of criticism, X temporarily suspended the new feature and added a clarification that the data may be inaccurate or related to user travel. However, the fundamentally important innovation remained: now the country of registration cannot be faked manually – the system records the location by IP address.

YouTube will allow creators who previously spread COVID-19 misinformation to return to the platform24.09.25, 09:41 • 2643 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldTechnologies
Russian propaganda
US Elections
Social network
Bloggers
Thailand
Nigeria
Bangladesh
Turkey
United States
Iran