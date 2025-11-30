In Bangladesh, opposition leader Khaleda is in critical condition: her son says he cannot return home

Photo: Reuters

80-year-old former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Khaleda Zia, is in critical condition, creating a new wave of uncertainty in the country's opposition camp. This is stated in a Reuters article, writes UNN.

Details

The opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party reported that Khaleda Zia remains in a "very critical" condition in a Dhaka hospital after being hospitalized on November 23 due to a severe chest infection that affected her heart and lungs. Her deteriorating condition coincided with the party regaining influence after Sheikh Hasina's removal following last year's student uprising.

Tarique Rahman, Zia's son and acting party chairman, who has been living in London since 2008, wrote on Facebook that his return to Bangladesh is "not entirely" up to him. The statement sparked controversy over possible political or legal barriers.

The interim government led by Muhammad Yunus denied any restrictions.

There are no obstacles in this matter – said Yunus's press secretary Shafiqul Alam.

Khaleda Zia's condition exacerbates uncertainty within the party, which, amidst rapid political changes, is preparing to determine its next course, taking into account its leader's serious illness and the absence of its chairman in the country. After boycotting the 2014 and 2024 elections, the political force has regained popularity and is now considered one of the key players in the country's new political landscape.

