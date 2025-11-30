$42.190.00
07:27 AM • 3638 views
Ukraine's air defense intercepted most UAVs during night attack: 104 enemy drones destroyed and suppressedPhoto
November 29, 06:27 PM • 16845 views
I expect results from the delegation in the USA, they have the necessary directives - ZelenskyyVideo
November 29, 05:13 PM • 28016 views
On November 30, power outages and restrictions will be in effect in Ukraine: schedules published
November 29, 05:02 PM • 23329 views
Rescuers in Kyiv have completed work on eliminating the consequences of Russian strikes on November 29Photo
November 29, 03:10 PM • 22837 views
Yermak's resignation could weaken Zelenskyy's political control - NYT
November 29, 02:28 PM • 21315 views
Ukraine is facing a cold snap down to +9 degrees: weather forecast for Sunday, November 30
November 29, 12:33 PM • 16588 views
Zelenskyy: it's time to change basic documents on Ukraine's defense, including the defense plan, gave instructions to Shmyhal
November 29, 12:07 PM • 16048 views
Europe's water reserves are depleting due to climate change - Guardian
November 29, 11:00 AM • 14537 views
"We expect the results of the meetings in Geneva to be finalized now": Zelenskyy named the task of the delegation led by Umerov in the USA
November 29, 10:28 AM • 15138 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Afipsky Refinery, aircraft repair plant and other occupation facilities
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

In Bangladesh, opposition leader Khaleda is in critical condition: her son says he cannot return home

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

Former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Khaleda Zia is in critical condition due to a chest infection. Her son, the acting head of the party, cannot return home, creating uncertainty in the opposition camp.

In Bangladesh, opposition leader Khaleda is in critical condition: her son says he cannot return home
Photo: Reuters

80-year-old former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Khaleda Zia, is in critical condition, creating a new wave of uncertainty in the country's opposition camp. This is stated in a Reuters article, writes UNN.

Details

The opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party reported that Khaleda Zia remains in a "very critical" condition in a Dhaka hospital after being hospitalized on November 23 due to a severe chest infection that affected her heart and lungs. Her deteriorating condition coincided with the party regaining influence after Sheikh Hasina's removal following last year's student uprising.

At least five people, including a child, died in Bangladesh due to a 5.5 magnitude earthquake – BBC21.11.25, 19:11 • 3464 views

Tarique Rahman, Zia's son and acting party chairman, who has been living in London since 2008, wrote on Facebook that his return to Bangladesh is "not entirely" up to him. The statement sparked controversy over possible political or legal barriers.

The interim government led by Muhammad Yunus denied any restrictions.

There are no obstacles in this matter

– said Yunus's press secretary Shafiqul Alam.

Khaleda Zia's condition exacerbates uncertainty within the party, which, amidst rapid political changes, is preparing to determine its next course, taking into account its leader's serious illness and the absence of its chairman in the country. After boycotting the 2014 and 2024 elections, the political force has regained popularity and is now considered one of the key players in the country's new political landscape.

Bangladesh court sentences ex-Prime Minister Hasina to 21 years in prison for corruption after death penalty27.11.25, 15:12 • 2510 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Social network
Sheikh Hasina
Bangladesh
London