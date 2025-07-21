$41.750.12
He was supervised by Yanukovych's deputy head of security: an FSB "mole" was found in NABU's most elite closed unit
Fighter jet crashes into school in Bangladesh: at least 19 dead, over a hundred children and adults injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 916 views

On Monday, a Bangladesh Air Force F-7 BGI training aircraft crashed on the grounds of a college and school in Dhaka, killing at least 19 people and hospitalizing over 100 with burns. The incident occurred at Milestone School and College, and the interim government of Bangladesh promises to investigate the causes of the crash.

Fighter jet crashes into school in Bangladesh: at least 19 dead, over a hundred children and adults injured

At least 19 people died on Monday when a Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft crashed into a college and school in the capital city of Dhaka, a fire department official said. More than 100 people, including children and adults, were hospitalized with burns, a doctor at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery told reporters, according to Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

According to officials, the incident occurred at Milestone School and College in Dhaka's northern Uttara district.

A Bangladesh Air Force F-7 BGI training aircraft crashed in Uttara. The aircraft took off at 13:06 (07:06 GMT)

- the military's public relations department said in a statement.

Video of the aftermath of the crash showed a large fire near a lawn, spewing a thick plume of smoke into the sky, with a crowd watching from a distance.

Firefighters sprayed water on the mangled remains of the aircraft, which apparently crashed into a building wall, damaging iron grates and creating a huge hole in the structure.

A third-grade student was brought in dead, and three others, aged 12, 14, and 40, were hospitalized

- said Bidhan Sarker, head of the burn unit at Dhaka Medical College and Hospital, where some of the injured were taken.

The footage also showed people screaming and crying, while others tried to comfort them.

When I was picking up my children and approached the gate, I realized something was coming from behind... I heard an explosion. When I looked back, I only saw fire and smoke

- said Masud Tariq, a school teacher.

Muhammad Yunus, head of Bangladesh's interim government, said that "necessary measures" would be taken to investigate the cause of the crash and "provide all possible assistance."

The losses suffered by the Air Force... students, parents, teachers and staff, as well as other victims in this accident, are irreparable

- he said.

Addition

India denied a UN investigator access to the investigation of the Air India crash that killed 260 people on June 12. This happened despite criticism for delays in analyzing the "black boxes."

A Saudia Airlines plane flying from Saudi Arabia made an emergency landing in Indonesia due to reports of explosives on board. All 442 passengers were evacuated, and police are searching the plane.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the WorldEvents
Reuters
United Nations
Indonesia
Bangladesh
Saudi Arabia
Tesla
