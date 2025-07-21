Fighter jet crashes into school in Bangladesh: at least 19 dead, over a hundred children and adults injured
On Monday, a Bangladesh Air Force F-7 BGI training aircraft crashed on the grounds of a college and school in Dhaka, killing at least 19 people and hospitalizing over 100 with burns. The incident occurred at Milestone School and College, and the interim government of Bangladesh promises to investigate the causes of the crash.
At least 19 people died on Monday when a Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft crashed into a college and school in the capital city of Dhaka, a fire department official said. More than 100 people, including children and adults, were hospitalized with burns, a doctor at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery told reporters, according to Reuters, writes UNN.
According to officials, the incident occurred at Milestone School and College in Dhaka's northern Uttara district.
A Bangladesh Air Force F-7 BGI training aircraft crashed in Uttara. The aircraft took off at 13:06 (07:06 GMT)
Video of the aftermath of the crash showed a large fire near a lawn, spewing a thick plume of smoke into the sky, with a crowd watching from a distance.
Firefighters sprayed water on the mangled remains of the aircraft, which apparently crashed into a building wall, damaging iron grates and creating a huge hole in the structure.
A third-grade student was brought in dead, and three others, aged 12, 14, and 40, were hospitalized
The footage also showed people screaming and crying, while others tried to comfort them.
When I was picking up my children and approached the gate, I realized something was coming from behind... I heard an explosion. When I looked back, I only saw fire and smoke
Muhammad Yunus, head of Bangladesh's interim government, said that "necessary measures" would be taken to investigate the cause of the crash and "provide all possible assistance."
The losses suffered by the Air Force... students, parents, teachers and staff, as well as other victims in this accident, are irreparable
