Bangladesh gripped by dengue fever: over 100 deaths, 24 thousand infected

More than 100 dengue fever deaths have been recorded in Bangladesh, with over 24,000 infected. Doctors warn of the threat of even greater spread of the disease in August, which could lead to a critical situation in the country, writes UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

As the publication notes, Bangladesh is experiencing a surge in dengue fever cases and deaths, and health experts warn that "August could lead to an even more serious outbreak of the mosquito-borne disease if urgent measures are not taken."

According to official data, "since the beginning of the year, 101 people have died from dengue fever, and 24,183 have been infected," which creates a serious burden on the country's already overloaded healthcare system.

The sharp increase in mortality is accompanied by a surge in cases. In August, nineteen people have already died from dengue fever. At the same time, 41 deaths were recorded in July, which is more than twice as many as in June (19 deaths).

"The situation is critical. The virus is widespread throughout the country, and without active intervention, hospitals will be overwhelmed," said Kabirul Bashar, an entomologist at Jahangirnagar University.

"August could see at least three times more cases than July, with these figures potentially peaking in September," he added.

Healthcare workers urge people to use mosquito repellents, sleep under protective nets, and avoid stagnant water where mosquitoes breed.

"We need coordinated spraying and community cleanup efforts, especially in high-risk areas," Bashar noted.

Addition

Experts explain that climate change, along with warm, humid weather and intermittent rains, have created ideal conditions for the breeding of Aedes mosquitoes, which are carriers of the dengue virus.

Although Dhaka remains the main hotbed of the disease, its peak has already covered the entire country. A significant number of cases have been recorded outside the capital, which creates an additional burden on rural medical facilities, where opportunities for treating severe forms of the disease are limited.

Doctors emphasize that early medical attention is critically important. Severe abdominal pain, vomiting, bleeding, or excessive fatigue should be a reason for immediate hospitalization to reduce the risk of complications or death.

As the peak dengue season is still ahead, experts emphasize that active community participation, along with government mosquito control measures, will be crucial to preventing one of the most serious disease outbreaks in Bangladesh's history.

The deadliest year was 2023, when 1,705 deaths and over 321,000 infections were recorded.

Activation of mosquitoes and midges in summer: dermatologist about the danger of bites and what to do if you scratch them