Bangladesh gripped by dengue fever: over 100 deaths, 24 thousand infected

$41.390.07
48.190.08
ukenru
Exclusive
04:37 PM • 38922 views
Private Label Brands without Myths: How Pharmacy Own-Brand Medicines Reduce Prices and Maintain Quality
Exclusive
02:46 PM • 78226 views
Dangerous Legal Collision: What's Wrong with the Supreme Court's Decision Regarding Concord Bank
August 11, 12:35 PM • 132956 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhoto
Exclusive
August 11, 10:23 AM • 111989 views
"Who else but them, if they are unique" - Nina Yuzhanina on the prospects of aviation enterprises' residency in Defence City
Exclusive
August 11, 09:52 AM • 81011 views
Prosecutor's office to investigate whether the case of NBU chief lawyer Zyma was legally closedPhoto
Exclusive
August 11, 07:41 AM • 127669 views
Resumption of airport operations in Ukraine: the Ministry of Community Development named the conditionsPhoto
Exclusive
August 11, 06:00 AM • 127749 views
A week of contrasts and deep processes: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for August 11 – 17Photo
August 11, 05:15 AM • 106220 views
Weapons exports as a step towards Victory
August 10, 08:18 AM • 73609 views
Defense Forces liberated Bezsalivka in Sumy region
Exclusive
August 9, 02:11 PM • 126413 views
There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin and Trump's negotiations might end with
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
2.7m/s
62%
753mm
Popular news
EU plans strategy to influence Trump-Putin summit in Alaska - PoliticoAugust 11, 10:03 AM • 17077 views
Sabotage in court? How Kuzminykh and lawyers disrupted more than half of the hearings in the bribery casePhotoAugust 11, 10:29 AM • 120449 views
Yermak's advisor on Trump-Putin talks: I don't think geostrategic decisions will be made in AlaskaAugust 11, 10:29 AM • 73279 views
How to travel comfortably and safely by plane with infantsAugust 11, 10:52 AM • 110732 views
Unique AI drone for striking targets over 50 km: Fedorov showed how the "Triyka" development worksVideoAugust 11, 11:33 AM • 83889 views
Publications
Private Label Brands without Myths: How Pharmacy Own-Brand Medicines Reduce Prices and Maintain Quality
Exclusive
04:37 PM • 38929 views
Dangerous Legal Collision: What's Wrong with the Supreme Court's Decision Regarding Concord Bank
Exclusive
02:46 PM • 78241 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhotoAugust 11, 12:35 PM • 132974 views
How to travel comfortably and safely by plane with infantsAugust 11, 10:52 AM • 110917 views
Sabotage in court? How Kuzminykh and lawyers disrupted more than half of the hearings in the bribery casePhotoAugust 11, 10:29 AM • 120642 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Kaya Kallas
Ilham Aliyev
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
Germany
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ronaldo got engaged to Rodriguez: model showed diamond ringPhoto07:18 PM • 2326 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhotoAugust 11, 12:35 PM • 132985 views
Jerry Heil and YARMAK deleted the music video due to accusations of domestic violence against actor TemlyakVideoAugust 9, 03:20 PM • 112925 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideoAugust 9, 01:49 PM • 227981 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 373850 views
Actual
The Guardian
Instagram
Forbes
Financial Times
Pistol

Bangladesh gripped by dengue fever: over 100 deaths, 24 thousand infected

Kyiv • UNN

 • 938 views

Over 100 deaths and 24 thousand cases of dengue fever have been recorded in Bangladesh. Doctors warn of a possible worsening of the situation in August, calling for urgent measures.

Bangladesh gripped by dengue fever: over 100 deaths, 24 thousand infected

More than 100 dengue fever deaths have been recorded in Bangladesh, with over 24,000 infected. Doctors warn of the threat of even greater spread of the disease in August, which could lead to a critical situation in the country, writes UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

As the publication notes, Bangladesh is experiencing a surge in dengue fever cases and deaths, and health experts warn that "August could lead to an even more serious outbreak of the mosquito-borne disease if urgent measures are not taken."

According to official data, "since the beginning of the year, 101 people have died from dengue fever, and 24,183 have been infected," which creates a serious burden on the country's already overloaded healthcare system.

The sharp increase in mortality is accompanied by a surge in cases. In August, nineteen people have already died from dengue fever. At the same time, 41 deaths were recorded in July, which is more than twice as many as in June (19 deaths).

"The situation is critical. The virus is widespread throughout the country, and without active intervention, hospitals will be overwhelmed," said Kabirul Bashar, an entomologist at Jahangirnagar University.

"August could see at least three times more cases than July, with these figures potentially peaking in September," he added.

Healthcare workers urge people to use mosquito repellents, sleep under protective nets, and avoid stagnant water where mosquitoes breed.

"We need coordinated spraying and community cleanup efforts, especially in high-risk areas," Bashar noted.

Addition

Experts explain that climate change, along with warm, humid weather and intermittent rains, have created ideal conditions for the breeding of Aedes mosquitoes, which are carriers of the dengue virus.

Although Dhaka remains the main hotbed of the disease, its peak has already covered the entire country. A significant number of cases have been recorded outside the capital, which creates an additional burden on rural medical facilities, where opportunities for treating severe forms of the disease are limited.

Doctors emphasize that early medical attention is critically important. Severe abdominal pain, vomiting, bleeding, or excessive fatigue should be a reason for immediate hospitalization to reduce the risk of complications or death.

As the peak dengue season is still ahead, experts emphasize that active community participation, along with government mosquito control measures, will be crucial to preventing one of the most serious disease outbreaks in Bangladesh's history.

The deadliest year was 2023, when 1,705 deaths and over 321,000 infections were recorded.

Activation of mosquitoes and midges in summer: dermatologist about the danger of bites and what to do if you scratch them11.06.25, 15:47 • 134936 views

Alona Utkina

News of the World
Reuters
Bangladesh