Military plane crashes on school grounds in Bangladesh: one dead reported

Kyiv • UNN

 • 420 views

In Bangladesh, an F-7 BGI military aircraft crashed on the grounds of Milestone School and College in Dhaka. At least one person was killed and four others were injured in the incident.

Military plane crashes on school grounds in Bangladesh: one dead reported

In Bangladesh, an F-7 BGI aircraft of the country's air force crashed in the afternoon on the campus of Milestone School and College in the Uttara district of Dhaka. At least one person is known to have died and four were injured, writes UNN with reference to NDTV World.

Details

According to military and fire service officials, a Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft crashed on Monday afternoon on school grounds in the Uttara district of northern Dhaka. As a result, at least one person died and others were injured.

The plane crashed in the afternoon on the campus of Milestone School and College in Uttara, Dhaka, where children were present. Television footage showed fire and smoke coming from the crash site.

The Public Relations Department of the Bangladesh Army confirmed in a brief statement that the crashed F-7 BGI aircraft belonged to the Air Force. Fire service official Lima Khan also confirmed that at least one person died and four others were injured. Additional information will be provided later.

Addition

India denied a UN investigator access to the investigation into the Air India plane crash that killed 260 people on June 12. This happened despite criticism for delays in analyzing "black boxes."

A Saudia Airlines plane flying from Saudi Arabia made an emergency landing in Indonesia due to reports of explosives on board. All 442 passengers were evacuated, police are searching the plane.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

