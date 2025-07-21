Military plane crashes on school grounds in Bangladesh: one dead reported

In Bangladesh, an F-7 BGI aircraft of the country's air force crashed in the afternoon on the campus of Milestone School and College in the Uttara district of Dhaka. At least one person is known to have died and four were injured, writes UNN with reference to NDTV World.

Details

According to military and fire service officials, a Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft crashed on Monday afternoon on school grounds in the Uttara district of northern Dhaka. As a result, at least one person died and others were injured.

The plane crashed in the afternoon on the campus of Milestone School and College in Uttara, Dhaka, where children were present. Television footage showed fire and smoke coming from the crash site.

The Public Relations Department of the Bangladesh Army confirmed in a brief statement that the crashed F-7 BGI aircraft belonged to the Air Force. Fire service official Lima Khan also confirmed that at least one person died and four others were injured. Additional information will be provided later.

Addition

