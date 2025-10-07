In Shostka, electricity supply has been restored in some houses, others receive power according to a schedule

$41.230.05
48.380.12
ukenru
Exclusive
October 6, 12:45 PM • 15123 views
Should we expect the dollar at 50? Economist predicted how much the dollar will cost in 2026
October 6, 10:30 AM • 34269 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
October 6, 10:10 AM • 32457 views
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
October 6, 06:51 AM • 35684 views
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
October 6, 06:06 AM • 66239 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhoto
October 6, 06:00 AM • 30880 views
Full Moon on October 7: Astrologer Bazylenko explained how it will affect Ukraine
October 5, 03:08 PM • 37817 views
Ihnat explained what factors affect the difficulty of shooting down drones and missiles
October 5, 07:57 AM • 65137 views
Zelenskyy on the night attack: Russia launched over 50 missiles and about 500 drones at UkrainePhoto
October 4, 11:20 PM • 76857 views
Party with anti-Ukrainian views wins Czech elections: Andrej Babiš to form government
October 4, 08:29 AM • 92171 views
General Staff confirmed hit on oil refinery in the Leningrad region, enemy ship and equipment, and the command post of the 8th Russian army
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
0.9m/s
86%
751mm
Popular news
Europe's cheapest electric car gets power boost and LFP batteryPhotoOctober 6, 02:03 PM • 11716 views
US unblocked the possibility of purchasing Patriots, now everything depends on the funding of the PURL program – ZelenskyyOctober 6, 02:40 PM • 4918 views
Missing woman and child found dead in a reservoir in Poltava region: search for man continuesPhotoOctober 6, 02:59 PM • 10516 views
Britain reacted to Zelenskyy's statement regarding the use of its components in Russian drones and missilesOctober 6, 04:40 PM • 11853 views
Selena Gomez shared a touching video from her own wedding06:42 PM • 5992 views
Publications
Top 5 Chicken Dishes: Simple and Delicious Recipes for Family DinnerPhotoOctober 6, 12:01 PM • 29717 views
Moment of purification and a great energy breakthrough: astrological forecast for the week of October 6-12October 6, 08:19 AM • 39644 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhotoOctober 6, 06:06 AM • 66238 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhotoOctober 4, 08:00 AM • 181160 views
Three most delicious solyanka recipes: meat, assorted, and fishPhotoOctober 3, 02:14 PM • 109191 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
Andriy Yermak
Binyamin Netanyahu
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Netherlands
Gaza Strip
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Selena Gomez shared a touching video from her own wedding06:42 PM • 6022 views
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 64652 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 61156 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideoOctober 3, 04:00 PM • 136745 views
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from mediaOctober 3, 07:40 AM • 68515 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Sukhoi Su-30
MiG-31
Sukhoi Su-24
SWIFT

In Shostka, electricity supply has been restored in some houses, others receive power according to a schedule

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

In Shostka, Sumy region, after enemy shelling, electricity supply has been restored in some houses, while in others it is supplied according to temporary schedules. Gas supply and mobile internet are almost fully operational.

In Shostka, electricity supply has been restored in some houses, others receive power according to a schedule

In the city of Shostka, Sumy region, which suffered from enemy shelling, electricity supply has already been restored in some houses, and in others it is supplied according to temporary schedules. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration (OVA) Oleh Hryhorov.

Details

On Monday, October 6, Oleh Hryhorov reported that after massive enemy attacks, restoration work continues in the Shostka community.

Energy workers are gradually restoring electricity supply in all microdistricts of the community. In some houses, there is already constant light, in others – it is supplied according to temporary schedules.

- the official's post says.

Oleh Hryhorov noted that this is part of a technical process that allows gradually stabilizing the energy system and safely increasing power supply volumes.

Gas supply has been almost completely restored. Communication and mobile internet are working almost 100%

- he added.

According to him, energy workers are working around the clock, observing all safety conditions. Specialists are doing everything possible to restore stable energy supply in every home as soon as possible.

Recall

As a result of the Russian shelling on October 4, which damaged critical infrastructure, the Shostka community will receive enhanced energy supply from October 6. 125 Invincibility Points have also been deployed in Shostka to support the population.

On October 4, Russia attacked the railway station in Shostka, Sumy region, deliberately hitting the Shostka-Kyiv passenger train. Two strikes were inflicted, two trains were hit.

Ukraine discussed urgent winter support with G7 - Ministry of Energy07.10.25, 01:02 • 240 views

Vita Zelenetska

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Electricity
Sumy Oblast
Shostka
Ukraine
Kyiv