In Shostka, electricity supply has been restored in some houses, others receive power according to a schedule

In the city of Shostka, Sumy region, which suffered from enemy shelling, electricity supply has already been restored in some houses, and in others it is supplied according to temporary schedules. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration (OVA) Oleh Hryhorov.

Details

On Monday, October 6, Oleh Hryhorov reported that after massive enemy attacks, restoration work continues in the Shostka community.

Energy workers are gradually restoring electricity supply in all microdistricts of the community. In some houses, there is already constant light, in others – it is supplied according to temporary schedules. - the official's post says.

Oleh Hryhorov noted that this is part of a technical process that allows gradually stabilizing the energy system and safely increasing power supply volumes.

Gas supply has been almost completely restored. Communication and mobile internet are working almost 100% - he added.

According to him, energy workers are working around the clock, observing all safety conditions. Specialists are doing everything possible to restore stable energy supply in every home as soon as possible.

Recall

As a result of the Russian shelling on October 4, which damaged critical infrastructure, the Shostka community will receive enhanced energy supply from October 6. 125 Invincibility Points have also been deployed in Shostka to support the population.

On October 4, Russia attacked the railway station in Shostka, Sumy region, deliberately hitting the Shostka-Kyiv passenger train. Two strikes were inflicted, two trains were hit.

