Ukraine discussed urgent winter support with G7 - Ministry of Energy

Ukraine is actively negotiating with international partners to increase support for the energy sector ahead of the heating season. The main focus is on restoring damaged facilities and increasing the system's resilience to possible new threats. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

Minister of Energy of Ukraine Svitlana Hrynchuk held an online meeting with representatives of the G7+ countries, where the parties discussed the priority needs of the sector and possible additional mechanisms of international support.

The discussion was a continuation of the emergency meeting of the G7+ Group, which took place a few days earlier. During this time, Russia launched new massive attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure, which again exacerbated the situation in the frontline regions. The Ukrainian side informed partners about the consequences of the attacks and the progress of restoration work.

This year, the enemy changed tactics, but not intentions. Russia deliberately strikes at energy facilities in the frontline regions, trying to plunge the territories into complete darkness and cold. Among the enemy's targets is also Ukrainian gas infrastructure. She emphasized that any help from partners is important for us to restore and strengthen the protection of infrastructure, accumulate equipment reserves, and also assist in creating additional reserves of imported natural gas before winter. We are grateful to our allies for the support already provided - Svitlana Hrynchuk noted.

According to her, a list of priority needs for maintaining energy stability has already been formed, which will be submitted to the G7+ Group.

"The supply of additional air defense systems to protect critical infrastructure, additional financial resources, assistance in quickly finding, delivering and installing equipment that can functionally replace damaged equipment are among our priorities. I am grateful for the words of support heard today from international partners, their readiness to strengthen cooperation within existing mechanisms and seek new tools to strengthen our energy resilience," Svitlana Hrynchuk emphasized.

Recall

On Monday, October 6, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held an energy meeting, where they discussed the energy situation in the regions and the deployment of air defense. He gave clear instructions regarding generation facilities and additional equipment for preparation for winter.

