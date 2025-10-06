Svyrydenko and Schoof discussed the protection and reconstruction of Ukrainian energy infrastructure

Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko met with her Dutch counterpart Dick Schoof. During the meeting, the parties discussed ensuring the security of Ukrainian energy infrastructure, defense cooperation, and financial support. She announced this on Telegram, writes UNN.

The enemy is intensifying attacks on our country's energy infrastructure and wants to do everything to make us lose our own gas production, to deprive us of heat and light. Therefore, special attention was paid to the protection and reconstruction of this sector. This is one of the government's key priorities to ensure heat and light in Ukrainian homes. - Svyrydenko noted.

In addition, the parties discussed a common vision for the productive use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine's needs.

"This is fair, because Russia must pay a high price for aggression," the Prime Minister emphasized.

Further cooperation in the field of joint defense production was also discussed, which remains a priority, as Ukrainian weapons are the key to the security of all of Europe.

Recall

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof is on a visit to Kyiv.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of the Netherlands Dick Schoof together honored the memory of fallen Ukrainian defenders. Schoof previously spoke out against Ukraine's accelerated accession to the EU and called on Putin for negotiations.

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof stated the need to create new obstacles or shoot down Russian drones that violate the airspace of European countries. This issue was discussed at the NATO summit, where the Netherlands, along with 7 countries, including Ukraine, are helping Denmark.