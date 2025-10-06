Svyrydenko and Schoof discussed the protection and reconstruction of Ukrainian energy infrastructure

$41.230.05
48.380.12
ukenru
Exclusive
12:45 PM • 8268 views
Should we expect the dollar at 50? Economist predicted how much the dollar will cost in 2026
10:30 AM • 18324 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
October 6, 10:10 AM • 20934 views
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
October 6, 06:51 AM • 24677 views
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
October 6, 06:06 AM • 51139 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhoto
October 6, 06:00 AM • 28276 views
Full Moon on October 7: Astrologer Bazylenko explained how it will affect Ukraine
October 5, 03:08 PM • 35757 views
Ihnat explained what factors affect the difficulty of shooting down drones and missiles
October 5, 07:57 AM • 63804 views
Zelenskyy on the night attack: Russia launched over 50 missiles and about 500 drones at UkrainePhoto
October 4, 11:20 PM • 75903 views
Party with anti-Ukrainian views wins Czech elections: Andrej Babiš to form government
October 4, 08:29 AM • 91176 views
General Staff confirmed hit on oil refinery in the Leningrad region, enemy ship and equipment, and the command post of the 8th Russian army
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
0m/s
85%
751mm
Popular news
Over 5,000 Cubans are fighting on Russia's side against Ukraine - ReutersOctober 6, 06:22 AM • 13381 views
Rubio named Trump's potential successor in the US presidential electionOctober 6, 06:25 AM • 15156 views
Russian troops again attacked energy infrastructure overnight - once again in Chernihiv regionOctober 6, 06:37 AM • 24305 views
Moment of purification and a great energy breakthrough: astrological forecast for the week of October 6-12October 6, 08:19 AM • 29331 views
Top 5 Chicken Dishes: Simple and Delicious Recipes for Family DinnerPhoto12:01 PM • 16868 views
Publications
Top 5 Chicken Dishes: Simple and Delicious Recipes for Family DinnerPhoto12:01 PM • 16928 views
Moment of purification and a great energy breakthrough: astrological forecast for the week of October 6-12October 6, 08:19 AM • 29391 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhotoOctober 6, 06:06 AM • 51141 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhotoOctober 4, 08:00 AM • 175049 views
Three most delicious solyanka recipes: meat, assorted, and fishPhotoOctober 3, 02:14 PM • 103520 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleh Kiper
Sébastien Lecornu
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
Netherlands
United States
Germany
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 60880 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 57663 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideoOctober 3, 04:00 PM • 133262 views
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from mediaOctober 3, 07:40 AM • 65483 views
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animationOctober 2, 01:33 PM • 66983 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
IRIS-T
NASAMS
Unmanned aerial vehicle
MiG-31

Svyrydenko and Schoof discussed the protection and reconstruction of Ukrainian energy infrastructure

Kyiv • UNN

 • 234 views

Prime Minister of Ukraine Yuliia Svyrydenko and her Dutch counterpart Dick Schoof discussed the protection of energy infrastructure, defense cooperation, and financial support. The parties also considered the use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine's needs.

Svyrydenko and Schoof discussed the protection and reconstruction of Ukrainian energy infrastructure

Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko met with her Dutch counterpart Dick Schoof. During the meeting, the parties discussed ensuring the security of Ukrainian energy infrastructure, defense cooperation, and financial support. She announced this on Telegram, writes UNN.

The enemy is intensifying attacks on our country's energy infrastructure and wants to do everything to make us lose our own gas production, to deprive us of heat and light. Therefore, special attention was paid to the protection and reconstruction of this sector. This is one of the government's key priorities to ensure heat and light in Ukrainian homes.

- Svyrydenko noted.

In addition, the parties discussed a common vision for the productive use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine's needs.

"This is fair, because Russia must pay a high price for aggression," the Prime Minister emphasized.

Further cooperation in the field of joint defense production was also discussed, which remains a priority, as Ukrainian weapons are the key to the security of all of Europe.

Recall

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof is on a visit to Kyiv.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of the Netherlands Dick Schoof together honored the memory of fallen Ukrainian defenders. Schoof previously spoke out against Ukraine's accelerated accession to the EU and called on Putin for negotiations.

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof stated the need to create new obstacles or shoot down Russian drones that violate the airspace of European countries. This issue was discussed at the NATO summit, where the Netherlands, along with 7 countries, including Ukraine, are helping Denmark.

Olga Rozgon

EconomyPolitics
Electricity
Ukrgasvydobuvannya
Europe
Netherlands
Ukraine