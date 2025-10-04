Russia attacked a train station in Sumy region, the Shostka-Kyiv train was hit, there are injured - RMA

$41.280.00
48.500.00
ukenru
08:29 AM • 3720 views
General Staff confirmed the hit on an oil refinery in the Leningrad region, the enemy ship "Buyan-M" and equipment, and the command post of the 8th army of the Russian Federation
08:00 AM • 10361 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhoto
October 3, 04:00 PM • 36917 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideo
October 3, 02:35 PM • 56648 views
Stefanishyna on shutdown: no direct impact on aid to Ukraine yet
Exclusive
October 3, 12:39 PM • 66570 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
October 3, 12:36 PM • 62795 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
October 3, 10:33 AM • 37316 views
Russians carried out the largest attack on Ukraine's gas production infrastructure - Naftogaz
Exclusive
October 3, 09:51 AM • 51300 views
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
Exclusive
October 3, 09:02 AM • 34136 views
The price of a dream: how much does it cost to raise a professional footballer?Photo
October 3, 08:00 AM • 21294 views
Blackout at ZNPP: Ministry of Energy stated that Russians had already repaired one of the diesel generators a few days ago
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
1m/s
54%
750mm
Popular news
Chernihiv suffered a new attack: fires broke out in the cityOctober 4, 12:38 AM • 15987 views
Ukrainian Armed Forces show spectacular destruction of Russian cannon, self-propelled artillery, and mortar in Kramatorsk directionVideoOctober 4, 01:40 AM • 8904 views
Five herbs and spices named that improve digestionOctober 4, 02:14 AM • 9602 views
Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms: weather forecast for SaturdayPhotoOctober 4, 03:59 AM • 10320 views
Drones attacked one of Russia's largest oil refineries in the Leningrad regionVideo04:16 AM • 21074 views
Publications
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhoto08:00 AM • 10361 views
Three most delicious solyanka recipes: meat, assorted, and fishPhotoOctober 3, 02:14 PM • 35152 views
From high treason to raiding: the dark side of NABU detectives' workOctober 3, 12:41 PM • 45990 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
October 3, 12:39 PM • 66570 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
Exclusive
October 3, 12:36 PM • 62795 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Andriy Sybiha
Yulia Svyrydenko
Irakli Kobakhidze
Roksolana Pyrtko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Gaza Strip
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 21018 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideoOctober 3, 04:00 PM • 36917 views
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from mediaOctober 3, 07:40 AM • 34838 views
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animationOctober 2, 01:33 PM • 37667 views
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in HollywoodPhotoOctober 1, 09:58 AM • 80427 views
Actual
9K720 Iskander
The Guardian
MIM-104 Patriot
E-6 Mercury
Detonator

Russia attacked a train station in Sumy region, the Shostka-Kyiv train was hit, there are injured - RMA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 724 views

Russia attacked the railway station in Shostka community, deliberately hitting the Shostka-Kyiv passenger train. Assistance is being provided to the injured, the extent of the damage and the number of casualties are being clarified.

Russia attacked a train station in Sumy region, the Shostka-Kyiv train was hit, there are injured - RMA

In the Sumy region, Russian troops attacked the railway station in the Shostka community, the Shostka-Kyiv train was hit, and there are injured passengers, said the head of the Sumy OVA Oleh Hryhorov in Telegram on Saturday, writes UNN.

Russia attacked the railway station in the Shostka community. The enemy deliberately struck civilian infrastructure – a passenger train on the Shostka-Kyiv route. Passengers were injured

- wrote Hryhorov.

According to him, people are being provided with the necessary assistance, and a rescue operation is underway.

"The extent of the destruction and the number of victims are being clarified," he said.

Addition

According to the head of the OVA, yesterday in the Sumy region, 198 enemy shellings were recorded in 50 settlements in 21 communities, 9 people were injured in three communities: Seredyno-Buda - three women aged 59, 67, 76 and two men aged 60 and 74; Andriashivka - two women aged 62 and 50 and a child aged 8; Mykolaiv settlement - a man aged 56. Damage was recorded in 9 communities, including Shostka - infrastructure facilities; Buryn - an educational institution; Sumy - an infrastructure facility; Andriashivka - a kindergarten, a school.

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Sumy Oblast
Shostka
Kyiv