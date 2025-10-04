Russia attacked a train station in Sumy region, the Shostka-Kyiv train was hit, there are injured - RMA

In the Sumy region, Russian troops attacked the railway station in the Shostka community, the Shostka-Kyiv train was hit, and there are injured passengers, said the head of the Sumy OVA Oleh Hryhorov in Telegram on Saturday, writes UNN.

Russia attacked the railway station in the Shostka community. The enemy deliberately struck civilian infrastructure – a passenger train on the Shostka-Kyiv route. Passengers were injured - wrote Hryhorov.

According to him, people are being provided with the necessary assistance, and a rescue operation is underway.

"The extent of the destruction and the number of victims are being clarified," he said.

Addition

According to the head of the OVA, yesterday in the Sumy region, 198 enemy shellings were recorded in 50 settlements in 21 communities, 9 people were injured in three communities: Seredyno-Buda - three women aged 59, 67, 76 and two men aged 60 and 74; Andriashivka - two women aged 62 and 50 and a child aged 8; Mykolaiv settlement - a man aged 56. Damage was recorded in 9 communities, including Shostka - infrastructure facilities; Buryn - an educational institution; Sumy - an infrastructure facility; Andriashivka - a kindergarten, a school.