Shostka's energy supply to be strengthened from Monday - Regional Military Administration

Kyiv • UNN

 • 664 views

As a result of the Russian shelling on October 4, which damaged critical infrastructure, the Shostka community will receive enhanced energy supply from October 6. 125 Invincibility Points have also been deployed in Shostka to support the population.

Shostka's energy supply to be strengthened from Monday - Regional Military Administration

In the Shostka community, electricity supply will be strengthened due to damage to critical infrastructure as a result of Russian shelling on Saturday, October 4. This was reported by Sumy Regional Military Administration (RMA), according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that following the meeting of the operational headquarters, starting Monday, October 6, the energy supply to the Shostka community will be strengthened.

Today (October 4. - ed.) in Shostka, 125 invincibility points were deployed. People could warm up, charge their phones, get hot drinks and support.

- the post says.

The administration also reported that medics, rescuers, energy workers, gas workers, utility workers, volunteers, and authorities are jointly coordinating actions to support people and ensure the community's vital activity.

"Hot meals for children have been organized, and assistance is provided to everyone who needs it," the RMA added.

Recall

On October 4, Russia attacked the railway station in Shostka, Sumy region, deliberately hitting the Shostka-Kyiv passenger train. Two strikes were carried out, two trains were hit.

Attack on passenger train in Shostka: OVA reported on the condition of the injured04.10.25, 21:49 • 1802 views

Vita Zelenetska

Society
Electricity
Shostka
Ukraine
Kyiv