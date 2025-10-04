Attack on passenger train in Shostka: OVA reported on the condition of the injured

$41.280.00
48.500.00
ukenru
October 4, 08:29 AM • 24964 views
General Staff confirmed hit on oil refinery in the Leningrad region, enemy ship and equipment, and the command post of the 8th Russian army
October 4, 08:00 AM • 69140 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhoto
October 3, 04:00 PM • 74301 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideo
October 3, 02:35 PM • 84483 views
Stefanishyna on shutdown: no direct impact on aid to Ukraine yet
Exclusive
October 3, 12:39 PM • 106100 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
October 3, 12:36 PM • 86147 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
October 3, 10:33 AM • 43006 views
Russians carried out the largest attack on Ukraine's gas production infrastructure - Naftogaz
Exclusive
October 3, 09:51 AM • 52510 views
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
Exclusive
October 3, 09:02 AM • 34996 views
The price of a dream: how much does it cost to raise a professional footballer?Photo
October 3, 08:00 AM • 22197 views
Blackout at ZNPP: Ministry of Energy stated that Russians had already repaired one of the diesel generators a few days ago
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
1.8m/s
81%
745mm
Popular news
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 31803 views
Lawsuit against Tesla: Families accuse Cybertruck door handles of causing the death of three studentsOctober 4, 12:54 PM • 5056 views
Russian attack on Shostka railway station: body of a man found in one of the carriagesOctober 4, 02:13 PM • 21714 views
Snowfall covers Western Balkans and Great Britain: thousands left without power, roads blockedOctober 4, 02:40 PM • 12772 views
Babiš's party wins Czech parliamentary elections05:24 PM • 24513 views
Publications
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhotoOctober 4, 08:00 AM • 69160 views
Three most delicious solyanka recipes: meat, assorted, and fishPhotoOctober 3, 02:14 PM • 54931 views
From high treason to raiding: the dark side of NABU detectives' workOctober 3, 12:41 PM • 66812 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
October 3, 12:39 PM • 106116 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
Exclusive
October 3, 12:36 PM • 86158 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleh Kiper
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Binyamin Netanyahu
Actual places
Ukraine
Shostka
Sumy Oblast
United States
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 31856 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 31274 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideoOctober 3, 04:00 PM • 74312 views
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from mediaOctober 3, 07:40 AM • 43276 views
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animationOctober 2, 01:33 PM • 45612 views
Actual
The New York Times
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Fox News
Bild
Tesla Cybertruck

Attack on passenger train in Shostka: OVA reported on the condition of the injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1306 views

After the attack on Shostka railway station on October 4, 8 injured people are in medical facilities, two of them in intensive care. As a result of the strike, a 71-year-old man died, thousands of consumers were left without electricity and gas supply.

Attack on passenger train in Shostka: OVA reported on the condition of the injured

As of the evening of October 4, after the attack on the Shostka railway station, 8 wounded people are in medical facilities, two of them in intensive care in stable condition. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov.

Eight wounded people are in medical facilities, two of them in intensive care in stable condition. The injured children are in satisfactory condition.

- the official's post reads.

Oleh Hryhorov reminded that a 71-year-old man died as a result of the strike on the Shostka station.

According to the head of Sumy, after the enemy's strikes, thousands of consumers in Shostka and the district remain without electricity and gas supply.

Russia deliberately attacked civilian infrastructure, leaving thousands of consumers in the city and district without electricity and gas supply.

- he wrote.

"All necessary services are involved in the work - energy workers, gas workers, utility workers. Coordination of actions is carried out jointly with the district military administration and the community. The services work continuously," Hryhorov added.

Recall

On October 4, Russia attacked the railway station in Shostka, Sumy region, deliberately striking the Shostka-Kyiv passenger train. Two strikes were carried out, two trains were hit.

Russia accumulated missiles in September for new large-scale strikes on Ukraine - ISW04.10.25, 07:29 • 3316 views

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
Electricity
Sumy Oblast
Shostka
Kyiv