Attack on passenger train in Shostka: OVA reported on the condition of the injured

As of the evening of October 4, after the attack on the Shostka railway station, 8 wounded people are in medical facilities, two of them in intensive care in stable condition. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov.

Eight wounded people are in medical facilities, two of them in intensive care in stable condition. The injured children are in satisfactory condition. - the official's post reads.

Oleh Hryhorov reminded that a 71-year-old man died as a result of the strike on the Shostka station.

According to the head of Sumy, after the enemy's strikes, thousands of consumers in Shostka and the district remain without electricity and gas supply.

Russia deliberately attacked civilian infrastructure, leaving thousands of consumers in the city and district without electricity and gas supply. - he wrote.

"All necessary services are involved in the work - energy workers, gas workers, utility workers. Coordination of actions is carried out jointly with the district military administration and the community. The services work continuously," Hryhorov added.

On October 4, Russia attacked the railway station in Shostka, Sumy region, deliberately striking the Shostka-Kyiv passenger train. Two strikes were carried out, two trains were hit.

