Mother and three children injured in Russian attack on Shostka railway station
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the Russian attack on the railway station in Shostka, Sumy region, a 44-year-old woman and her three sons, aged 14, 11, and 7, were injured. The attack on October 4 targeted the Shostka-Kyiv passenger train, causing approximately 30 casualties.
As a result of the Russian attack on the railway station in Shostka, Sumy region, a family was injured - a mother and her three minor children, the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office reported on Saturday, writes UNN.
Among the injured in Shostka are a 44-year-old woman and her three sons, aged 14, 11, and 7.
On October 4, Russia attacked the railway station in Shostka, Sumy region, deliberately striking the Shostka-Kyiv passenger train. Two strikes were carried out, hitting two trains. About 30 people were reported injured, including 8 hospitalized.
Russian attack on trains in Shostka: about 30 injured reported, prosecutor's office says 8 hospitalized04.10.25, 13:42 • 1692 views
Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian drone strike on the railway station in Shostka, Sumy region.