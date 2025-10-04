Mother and three children injured in Russian attack on Shostka railway station

As a result of the Russian attack on the railway station in Shostka, Sumy region, a family was injured - a mother and her three minor children, the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Among the injured in Shostka are a 44-year-old woman and her three sons, aged 14, 11, and 7. - reported the prosecutor's office.

On October 4, Russia attacked the railway station in Shostka, Sumy region, deliberately striking the Shostka-Kyiv passenger train. Two strikes were carried out, hitting two trains. About 30 people were reported injured, including 8 hospitalized.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian drone strike on the railway station in Shostka, Sumy region.