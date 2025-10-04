Mother and three children injured in Russian attack on Shostka railway station

$41.280.00
48.500.00
ukenru
08:29 AM • 10157 views
General Staff confirmed hit on oil refinery in the Leningrad region, enemy ship and equipment, and the command post of the 8th Russian army
08:00 AM • 19996 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhoto
October 3, 04:00 PM • 42750 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideo
October 3, 02:35 PM • 61167 views
Stefanishyna on shutdown: no direct impact on aid to Ukraine yet
Exclusive
October 3, 12:39 PM • 72235 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
October 3, 12:36 PM • 65741 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
October 3, 10:33 AM • 38351 views
Russians carried out the largest attack on Ukraine's gas production infrastructure - Naftogaz
Exclusive
October 3, 09:51 AM • 51494 views
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
Exclusive
October 3, 09:02 AM • 34282 views
The price of a dream: how much does it cost to raise a professional footballer?Photo
October 3, 08:00 AM • 21498 views
Blackout at ZNPP: Ministry of Energy stated that Russians had already repaired one of the diesel generators a few days ago
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
1m/s
58%
748mm
Popular news
Netanyahu surprised by Trump's statement about Hamas' readiness for peace - mediaOctober 4, 03:08 AM • 7760 views
Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms: weather forecast for SaturdayPhotoOctober 4, 03:59 AM • 13392 views
Drones attacked one of Russia's largest oil refineries in the Leningrad regionVideoOctober 4, 04:16 AM • 24075 views
Israeli army ordered to halt Gaza offensive after Trump's demand - reportOctober 4, 06:25 AM • 4178 views
EU sanctions representative: we are on the verge of a potential major conflict and are not ready to resolve itOctober 4, 06:59 AM • 5612 views
Publications
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhoto08:00 AM • 19997 views
Three most delicious solyanka recipes: meat, assorted, and fishPhotoOctober 3, 02:14 PM • 37726 views
From high treason to raiding: the dark side of NABU detectives' workOctober 3, 12:41 PM • 49004 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
October 3, 12:39 PM • 72235 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
Exclusive
October 3, 12:36 PM • 65741 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Joe Biden
Kamala Harris
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Shostka
Sumy Oblast
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take place11:30 AM • 2130 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 22440 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideoOctober 3, 04:00 PM • 42736 views
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from mediaOctober 3, 07:40 AM • 36109 views
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animationOctober 2, 01:33 PM • 38856 views
Actual
9K720 Iskander
The Guardian
The New York Times
SWIFT
Shahed-136

Mother and three children injured in Russian attack on Shostka railway station

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1104 views

As a result of the Russian attack on the railway station in Shostka, Sumy region, a 44-year-old woman and her three sons, aged 14, 11, and 7, were injured. The attack on October 4 targeted the Shostka-Kyiv passenger train, causing approximately 30 casualties.

Mother and three children injured in Russian attack on Shostka railway station

As a result of the Russian attack on the railway station in Shostka, Sumy region, a family was injured - a mother and her three minor children, the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Among the injured in Shostka are a 44-year-old woman and her three sons, aged 14, 11, and 7.

- reported the prosecutor's office.

On October 4, Russia attacked the railway station in Shostka, Sumy region, deliberately striking the Shostka-Kyiv passenger train. Two strikes were carried out, hitting two trains. About 30 people were reported injured, including 8 hospitalized.

Russian attack on trains in Shostka: about 30 injured reported, prosecutor's office says 8 hospitalized04.10.25, 13:42 • 1692 views

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian drone strike on the railway station in Shostka, Sumy region. 

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Sumy Oblast
Shostka
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kyiv