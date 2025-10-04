Russian attack on trains in Shostka: about 30 injured reported, prosecutor's office says 8 hospitalized

As a result of Russian troops' strikes on passenger trains in Shostka, Sumy region, at least 8 people have been hospitalized, the Prosecutor General's Office reported on Saturday. According to data from Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, about 30 people were injured and hospitalized, UNN writes.

Details

According to the investigation, as reported by the prosecutor's office, on October 4, at about 11:50 a.m., the enemy attacked a passenger train with a drone that was at the Shostka railway station awaiting departure.

"A few minutes later, when passengers were being evacuated, another train was repeatedly hit by a drone," the prosecutor's office noted.

As a result of the occupiers' attack, as of 1:00 p.m., at least 8 people are known to have been hospitalized - reported the Prosecutor General's Office.

The massive attack on the city continues, the Prosecutor General's Office indicated.

Pre-trial investigation is being conducted into the commission of war crimes (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Zelenskyy showed the consequences of the Russian attack on the railway station in Shostka: dozens injured, railway workers and passengers were reportedly at the site of the strike

"Another brutal attack on our civilian population: Russians have just struck a passenger train in Shostka, Sumy region, using Shahed drones. About 30 people were injured and hospitalized," Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko stated earlier on X.

"This was a deliberate attack on civilians - another act of terror that the world should not ignore. Ukraine needs more air defense systems, tougher sanctions, and decisive actions from partners who must stand up for humanity, not terror," Svyrydenko emphasized.

Russian strikes cut off power to Shostka and part of Shostka district - oblenergo