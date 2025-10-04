Zelenskyy showed the consequences of the Russian attack on the railway station in Shostka: dozens injured, railway workers and passengers were reportedly at the site of the strike

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian strike on the Shostka railway station in Sumy Oblast, showing a video and stating that dozens of people are already known to have been injured, and that Ukrzaliznytsia employees and passengers were reportedly at the site of the strike, UNN reports.

A brutal Russian drone strike on the railway station in Shostka, Sumy Oblast. All necessary services are already on site and have begun providing assistance to people. All information regarding the injured is being clarified. As of now, dozens of people are already known to have been injured. Reportedly, both Ukrzaliznytsia employees and passengers were at the site of the strike. - Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

The President emphasized: "The Russians could not have been unaware that they were striking civilians." "And this is terror that the world has no right to ignore. Every day Russia takes human lives. And only force can make them stop this," the Head of State pointed out.

"We have heard resolute statements from Europe and America, and it is high time to turn them all into reality. Together, with everyone who does not believe that murder and terror are normal. Talk is not enough now. Strong actions are needed," Zelenskyy emphasized.

Russia attacked a train station in Sumy region, the Shostka-Kyiv train was hit, there are injured - RMA