Suburban train traffic temporarily suspended in Sumy, Chernihiv, and Lviv regions

For security reasons, a number of suburban trains in Sumy, Chernihiv, and Lviv regions will not run. This was reported by UNN with reference to Ukrzaliznytsia.

Thus, from today, the following will be temporarily suspended:

No. 967 Tereshchenska - Novhorod-Siverskyi;

No. 968 Novhorod-Siverskyi - Tereshchenska;

No. 969 Snovsk - Horodnia;

No. 970 Horodnia - Snovsk;

No. 961/962 Sambir - Nyzhankovychi;

No. 963/964 Nyzhankovychi - Sambir;

No. 966 Starzhava - Sambir;

No. 965 Sambir - Starzhava.

Also, due to damage to rolling stock as a result of enemy shelling, a number of suburban routes in Sumy region will be temporarily suspended.

On October 4, the following will be temporarily suspended:

No. 967 Tereshchenska – Novhorod-Siverskyi;

No. 968 Novhorod-Siverskyi – Tereshchenska;

No. 6705 Tereshchenska – Novhorod-Siverskyi;

No. 6706 Novhorod-Siverskyi – Tereshchenska.

On October 5, the following will be temporarily suspended:

No. 6701 Tereshchenska – Novhorod-Siverskyi;

No. 6702 Novhorod-Siverskyi – Tereshchenska;

No. 967 Tereshchenska – Novhorod-Siverskyi;

No. 968 Novhorod-Siverskyi – Tereshchenska;

No. 6705 Tereshchenska – Novhorod-Siverskyi;

No. 6706 Novhorod-Siverskyi – Tereshchenska.

Recall

On October 4, Russia attacked the railway station in Shostka, Sumy region, deliberately hitting the Shostka-Kyiv passenger train.

As a result, a 44-year-old woman and her three sons aged 14, 11, and 7 were injured. In total, about 30 people were reported injured. Later, the body of a 71-year-old man was found in one of the train cars. The criminal proceedings were reclassified as a war crime that led to a person's death.