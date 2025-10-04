Suburban train traffic temporarily suspended in Sumy, Chernihiv, and Lviv regions

$41.280.00
Kyiv • UNN

1434 views

 • 1434 views

Due to security concerns, a number of suburban trains in Sumy, Chernihiv, and Lviv regions will temporarily not operate. This is due to damage to rolling stock as a result of enemy shelling in Sumy region, where the railway station in Shostka was attacked on October 4.

For security reasons, a number of suburban trains in Sumy, Chernihiv, and Lviv regions will not run. This was reported by UNN with reference to Ukrzaliznytsia.

For security reasons, a number of suburban trains in Sumy, Chernihiv, and Lviv regions will be temporarily suspended.

- the post says.

Thus, from today, the following will be temporarily suspended:

  • No. 967 Tereshchenska - Novhorod-Siverskyi;
    • No. 968 Novhorod-Siverskyi - Tereshchenska;
      • No. 969 Snovsk - Horodnia;
        • No. 970 Horodnia - Snovsk;
          • No. 961/962 Sambir - Nyzhankovychi;
            • No. 963/964 Nyzhankovychi - Sambir;
              • No. 966 Starzhava - Sambir;
                • No. 965 Sambir - Starzhava.

                  Also, due to damage to rolling stock as a result of enemy shelling, a number of suburban routes in Sumy region will be temporarily suspended.

                  On October 4, the following will be temporarily suspended:

                  • No. 967 Tereshchenska – Novhorod-Siverskyi;
                    • No. 968 Novhorod-Siverskyi – Tereshchenska;
                      • No. 6705 Tereshchenska – Novhorod-Siverskyi;
                        • No. 6706 Novhorod-Siverskyi – Tereshchenska.

                          On October 5, the following will be temporarily suspended:

                          • No. 6701 Tereshchenska – Novhorod-Siverskyi;
                            • No. 6702 Novhorod-Siverskyi – Tereshchenska;
                              • No. 967 Tereshchenska – Novhorod-Siverskyi;
                                • No. 968 Novhorod-Siverskyi – Tereshchenska;
                                  • No. 6705 Tereshchenska – Novhorod-Siverskyi;
                                    • No. 6706 Novhorod-Siverskyi – Tereshchenska.

                                      Recall

                                      On October 4, Russia attacked the railway station in Shostka, Sumy region, deliberately hitting the Shostka-Kyiv passenger train.

                                      As a result, a 44-year-old woman and her three sons aged 14, 11, and 7 were injured. In total, about 30 people were reported injured. Later, the body of a 71-year-old man was found in one of the train cars. The criminal proceedings were reclassified as a war crime that led to a person's death.

                                      Alona Utkina

                                      Society
                                      Lviv Oblast
                                      Sumy Oblast
                                      Ukrainian Railways
                                      Chernihiv Oblast
                                      Shostka
                                      Novhorod-Siverskyi
                                      Kyiv