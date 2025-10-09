Connection with Chernihiv and Sumy regions does not stop: combined logistics are used in certain areas - UZ

Communication with Chernihiv region and Sumy region does not stop, combined logistics are used in some areas: train + bus. This was reported by "Ukrzaliznytsia", transmits UNN.

Railway communication with Chernihiv region and Sumy region does not stop. In some areas, for safety reasons, we use combined logistics: train + bus. To avoid endangering passengers and railway workers, we adhere to safety protocols. Long-distance and suburban trains to Chernihiv and Sumy regions run on changed and combined routes. If, due to the security situation, the train cannot reach the final stations in the region, passengers are delivered by bus transfers. Currently, such logistics apply to Shostka, Konotop, Romny, Nosivka and Nizhyn. For example, suburban trains currently run to Nosivka, then you can get to Nizhyn by bus - the message says.

UZ also reported that they are preparing for tomorrow that routes may be combined, but no cancellations are expected. The company also urged everyone to observe safety measures and, at the signal of train crews and station employees, to move to shelters as quickly as possible.

The next day will also be difficult, but railway communication with the northern regions continues, and the railway has all the necessary backup protocols, backup locomotives and scenarios for combined transfers - added in "UZ".

Recall

Chairman of the Board of "Ukrzaliznytsia" Oleksandr Pertsovskyi stated that the enemy continues to strike to block the main and reserve routes to the frontline territories. Passengers of trains going to Sumy, Konotop, Shostka and other cities of the region will be delivered by bus transfers.