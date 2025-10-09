Connection with Chernihiv and Sumy regions does not stop: combined logistics are used in certain areas - UZ

$41.400.09
48.140.04
ukenru
02:03 PM • 10160 views
180.8 sq km of Donetsk region liberated: Syrskyi on the progress of the Dobropillia counteroffensive
Exclusive
11:29 AM • 19839 views
Court to consider motion to remove Vyshhorod mayor from office on October 15
October 9, 09:40 AM • 37219 views
The virus is coming – prices are biting. How the pharmacy rule of “cheapest analogue” saves your wallet
Exclusive
October 9, 09:10 AM • 39328 views
"The bill will be hidden": what will happen to the law on fines for officials for failing to appear at a summons to the Rada after Zelenskyy's veto
October 9, 08:36 AM • 24455 views
Parliament supported the creation of the Cyber Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: what is known about the structure
October 9, 08:06 AM • 21059 views
Ukrainian delegation to visit the US next week: Zelenskyy named topics for negotiations
Exclusive
October 9, 07:35 AM • 35696 views
Ten-year NABU investigations: a sign of inefficiency or hidden interest?
October 9, 07:20 AM • 17053 views
Russian strikes destroyed over half of Ukraine's gas production - Bloomberg
October 9, 05:56 AM • 15860 views
Odesa region attacked by Russian drones at night: 5 injured, port damaged, power outagesPhotoVideo
October 9, 01:15 AM • 17071 views
"Historic achievement": Netanyahu and Trump congratulated each other on the peace agreement and agreed to meet in Israel
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
2.9m/s
94%
745mm
Popular news
UN to cut a quarter of peacekeepers in nine global hotspots due to lack of fundsOctober 9, 07:24 AM • 23693 views
Hungary agrees to ban Russian LNG supplies to the EU: detailsOctober 9, 08:43 AM • 3502 views
Rada approved the President's decision to send units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to other countriesOctober 9, 08:47 AM • 4384 views
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhoto12:21 PM • 24024 views
Law enforcement officers found the body of a man whose family was found dead in a reservoir in Poltava region03:43 PM • 3518 views
Publications
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhoto12:21 PM • 24083 views
The virus is coming – prices are biting. How the pharmacy rule of “cheapest analogue” saves your walletOctober 9, 09:40 AM • 37225 views
"The bill will be hidden": what will happen to the law on fines for officials for failing to appear at a summons to the Rada after Zelenskyy's veto
Exclusive
October 9, 09:10 AM • 39331 views
Ten-year NABU investigations: a sign of inefficiency or hidden interest?
Exclusive
October 9, 07:35 AM • 35700 views
"New strains are just variations of Omicron": virologist talks about the "Frankenstein" form of Covid-19
Exclusive
October 8, 01:46 PM • 68479 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Prokudin Oleksandr Serhiyovych
Vitali Klitschko
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Germany
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhoto12:21 PM • 24087 views
Netflix makes games available on TVsOctober 9, 06:39 AM • 16465 views
George Clooney explained why he is raising his children in the countrysideOctober 8, 04:22 PM • 31226 views
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first billionaire footballer in historyOctober 8, 07:42 AM • 48174 views
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headlinerOctober 7, 11:00 AM • 61978 views
Actual
The Guardian
ChatGPT
E-6 Mercury
Detonator
Ammunition

Connection with Chernihiv and Sumy regions does not stop: combined logistics are used in certain areas - UZ

Kyiv • UNN

 • 722 views

Ukrzaliznytsia continues railway connection with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, using combined train + bus logistics in certain areas. This applies to Shostka, Konotop, Romny, Nosivka, and Nizhyn, where passengers are transported by bus transfers.

Connection with Chernihiv and Sumy regions does not stop: combined logistics are used in certain areas - UZ

Communication with Chernihiv region and Sumy region does not stop, combined logistics are used in some areas: train + bus. This was reported by "Ukrzaliznytsia", transmits UNN.

Railway communication with Chernihiv region and Sumy region does not stop. In some areas, for safety reasons, we use combined logistics: train + bus. To avoid endangering passengers and railway workers, we adhere to safety protocols. Long-distance and suburban trains to Chernihiv and Sumy regions run on changed and combined routes. If, due to the security situation, the train cannot reach the final stations in the region, passengers are delivered by bus transfers. Currently, such logistics apply to Shostka, Konotop, Romny, Nosivka and Nizhyn. For example, suburban trains currently run to Nosivka, then you can get to Nizhyn by bus 

- the message says.

UZ also reported that they are preparing for tomorrow that routes may be combined, but no cancellations are expected. The company also urged everyone to observe safety measures and, at the signal of train crews and station employees, to move to shelters as quickly as possible.

The next day will also be difficult, but railway communication with the northern regions continues, and the railway has all the necessary backup protocols, backup locomotives and scenarios for combined transfers 

- added in "UZ".

Recall

Chairman of the Board of "Ukrzaliznytsia" Oleksandr Pertsovskyi stated that the enemy continues to strike to block the main and reserve routes to the frontline territories. Passengers of trains going to Sumy, Konotop, Shostka and other cities of the region will be delivered by bus transfers.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Society
Konotop
Sumy Oblast
Ukrainian Railways
Chernihiv Oblast
Shostka
Sumy