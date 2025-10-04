Von der Leyen: EU must increase pressure on Russia after attack on Shostka

The EU will continue to support Ukraine and increase pressure on Russia after another attack on civilians. According to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, footage from the Shostka railway station demonstrates the Kremlin's barbaric tactics. She wrote about this on her X, reports UNN.

The EU stands with Ukraine as its people once again suffer at the hands of Russian barbarism. The shocking scenes unfolding at Shostka train station underscore Russia’s reckless and continued willingness to target civilians. The EU and its global partners must continue to increase pressure on Russia until it finally agrees to a just and lasting peace - the post reads.

Recall

On October 4, Russia attacked the railway station in Shostka, Sumy region, deliberately striking the Shostka-Kyiv passenger train. Two strikes were carried out, hitting two trains. About 30 casualties are reported, including 8 hospitalized.