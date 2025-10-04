Russian attack on Shostka railway station: body of a man found in one of the carriages

After an enemy drone strike on a train at the railway station in Shostka, the body of a 71-year-old man was found in one of the carriages. The criminal proceedings have been reclassified as a "war crime that led to a person's death," UNN reports with reference to the Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office.

Earlier, UNN reported that on October 4, Russia attacked the railway station in Shostka, Sumy region, deliberately hitting the Shostka-Kyiv passenger train.

As a result, a 44-year-old woman and her three sons aged 14, 11, and 7 were injured. In total, about 30 people are reported to have been injured.