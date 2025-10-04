$41.280.00
General Staff confirmed hit on oil refinery in the Leningrad region, enemy ship and equipment, and the command post of the 8th Russian army
October 4, 08:00 AM • 25874 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhoto
October 3, 04:00 PM • 46410 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideo
October 3, 02:35 PM • 63978 views
Stefanishyna on shutdown: no direct impact on aid to Ukraine yet
Exclusive
October 3, 12:39 PM • 76035 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
October 3, 12:36 PM • 67802 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
October 3, 10:33 AM • 38968 views
Russians carried out the largest attack on Ukraine's gas production infrastructure - Naftogaz
Exclusive
October 3, 09:51 AM • 51598 views
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
Exclusive
October 3, 09:02 AM • 34359 views
The price of a dream: how much does it cost to raise a professional footballer?Photo
October 3, 08:00 AM • 21597 views
Blackout at ZNPP: Ministry of Energy stated that Russians had already repaired one of the diesel generators a few days ago
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Russian attack on Shostka railway station: body of a man found in one of the carriages

Kyiv • UNN

 • 598 views

In Shostka, as a result of an enemy drone attack on the railway station, the body of a 71-year-old man was found in a train carriage. The criminal proceedings have been reclassified as a war crime that led to a person's death.

Russian attack on Shostka railway station: body of a man found in one of the carriages

After an enemy drone strike on a train at the railway station in Shostka, the body of a 71-year-old man was found in one of the carriages. The criminal proceedings have been reclassified as a "war crime that led to a person's death," UNN reports with reference to the Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office.

The body of a deceased 71-year-old man was found in one of the train carriages hit by an enemy drone at the railway station in Shostka. The qualification of the criminal proceedings has been changed to Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - committing war crimes that resulted in a person's death.

- the post reads.

Earlier, UNN reported that on October 4, Russia attacked the railway station in Shostka, Sumy region, deliberately hitting the Shostka-Kyiv passenger train.

As a result, a 44-year-old woman and her three sons aged 14, 11, and 7 were injured. In total, about 30 people are reported to have been injured.

Alona Utkina

War in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Sumy Oblast
Shostka
Kyiv