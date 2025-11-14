In Sumy region, a 20-year-old man set fire to military vehicles on behalf of the Russian Federation. The Shostka District Prosecutor's Office has sent an indictment against the perpetrator to court.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Details

It was established that the young man was looking for a job and came across an offer from the enemy in one of the messengers to burn cars of Ukrainian military personnel for a monetary reward. To carry out the enemy's tasks, he searched for suitable vehicles in Shostka, Sumy region.

The perpetrator set fire to them using a flammable mixture.

During May-June 2025, the young man set fire to three cars. All of them were significantly damaged. During an attempt to set fire to the third car, law enforcement officers detained him at the crime scene and prevented the car from catching fire.

The accused explained his actions by having a large debt on loans, and therefore urgently needed funds.

Prosecutors of the Shostka District Prosecutor's Office sent an indictment to court against a 20-year-old young man (Part 2 of Article 15/ Part 2 of Article 28/Part 1 of Article 114-1, Part 2 of Article 28/Part 1 of Article 114-1, Part 2 of Article 28 Part 2 of Article 194 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

He is awaiting the court's verdict in custody.

Recall

An 18-year-old young man in Kyiv, carrying out tasks of the Russian special services, set fire to cars near a gas station in the Obolonsky district. Instead of military vehicles, he burned civilian Mercedes-Benz and BMW, and also damaged a Hyundai, and now faces up to ten years in prison.

The SBU and the National Police detained three arsonists who, on FSB orders, destroyed Defense Forces vehicles in Kyiv Oblast.