August 30, 04:05 PM
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother diedPhoto
August 30, 01:59 PM
Zelenskyy on Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the crime was meticulously planned
August 30, 01:06 PM
In Kyiv, a man survived after falling from the 19th floor: he landed on a parked carPhotoVideo
August 30, 11:04 AM
Had a Glovo bag, shot in the back: video from the scene of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
August 30, 10:36 AM
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the shooter was disguised as a courier, 7 shell casings found at the scene
August 30, 09:58 AM
Murder of Andriy Parubiy in Lviv: details revealed
August 30, 09:24 AM
Shooting of Parubiy in Lviv: political figure shot dead, attacker sought - police
August 30, 09:15 AM
Andriy Parubiy shot in Lviv - source
August 29, 02:32 PM
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
August 29, 12:28 PM
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
The SBU and the National Police detained three arsonists who, on FSB orders, destroyed Defense Forces vehicles in Kyiv Oblast.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 58 views

The SBU and the National Police detained three residents of Kyiv Oblast who, on FSB instructions, set fire to Ukrainian Armed Forces service vehicles. Among those detained are two 16-year-old teenagers and a 36-year-old unemployed man.

The SBU and the National Police detained three arsonists who, on FSB orders, destroyed Defense Forces vehicles in Kyiv Oblast.

The Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police detained three accomplices of the aggressor country who committed arson attacks in the Kyiv region. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SBU.

Details

According to the case materials, the defendants are residents of the capital region who came to the attention of the FSB when they were looking for "easy money" in Telegram channels.

After recruitment, they tracked down Ukrainian Armed Forces service vehicles to burn them and record videos of the fires for a "report" to their curators from the Russian Federation.

- stated in the post of the Security Service of Ukraine.

To commit the crimes, the perpetrators used flammable mixtures synthesized according to FSB instructions.

The SBU reported that in Kyiv, two 16-year-old schoolchildren were also exposed "red-handed" for setting fire to a Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier's SUV after his return from the front.

It was documented how the minors first bought a canister of gasoline, which they then poured onto the car's hood and set on fire.

In addition, a 36-year-old unemployed man was detained in the Bila Tserkva district for burning a service pickup truck belonging to another Ukrainian serviceman.

Law enforcement officers exposed the perpetrator a few hours after the crime and detained him at his place of residence.

During searches, mobile phones with evidence of working for the FSB and clothes they wore while carrying out orders were seized from all detainees.

The defendants were notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations, committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons during a special period).

The perpetrators are in custody. They face up to 8 years in prison.

Recall

The Security Service of Ukraine prevented a series of terrorist attacks by detaining seven FSB agents who were preparing to assassinate Ukrainian military and law enforcement officers using improvised explosive devices. Among those detained are three minors who were recruited through Telegram channels for "easy money."

SBU detained a Russian intelligence agent who spied on the Defense Forces in Donetsk region30.08.25, 23:04 • 794 views

Vita Zelenetska

Crimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Security Service of Ukraine
Kyiv