The Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police detained three accomplices of the aggressor country who committed arson attacks in the Kyiv region. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SBU.

According to the case materials, the defendants are residents of the capital region who came to the attention of the FSB when they were looking for "easy money" in Telegram channels.

After recruitment, they tracked down Ukrainian Armed Forces service vehicles to burn them and record videos of the fires for a "report" to their curators from the Russian Federation. - stated in the post of the Security Service of Ukraine.

To commit the crimes, the perpetrators used flammable mixtures synthesized according to FSB instructions.

The SBU reported that in Kyiv, two 16-year-old schoolchildren were also exposed "red-handed" for setting fire to a Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier's SUV after his return from the front.

It was documented how the minors first bought a canister of gasoline, which they then poured onto the car's hood and set on fire.

In addition, a 36-year-old unemployed man was detained in the Bila Tserkva district for burning a service pickup truck belonging to another Ukrainian serviceman.

Law enforcement officers exposed the perpetrator a few hours after the crime and detained him at his place of residence.

During searches, mobile phones with evidence of working for the FSB and clothes they wore while carrying out orders were seized from all detainees.

The defendants were notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations, committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons during a special period).

The perpetrators are in custody. They face up to 8 years in prison.

The Security Service of Ukraine prevented a series of terrorist attacks by detaining seven FSB agents who were preparing to assassinate Ukrainian military and law enforcement officers using improvised explosive devices. Among those detained are three minors who were recruited through Telegram channels for "easy money."

