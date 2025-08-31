SBU detained a Russian intelligence agent who spied on the Defense Forces in Donetsk region

The counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine detained a fire spotter who was directing enemy fire at the defenders of Donetsk region. The perpetrator turned out to be a resident of Sviatohirsk who worked for Russian special services. This was reported by the SBU, according to UNN.

Details

According to the case materials, the enemy recruited her during the occupation of the frontline city at the beginning of the full-scale war.

After the community was liberated by the Defense Forces, the Rashists left the agent at her place of residence and instructed her on additional conspiracy measures. Later, a "liaison" – a militant of the "BARS-16" special unit of the aggressor country, who is fighting on the eastern front – contacted the woman via messenger. - the report says.

It is noted that while communicating with the agent, the Rashist tasked her with collecting information about the basing points and directions of movement of Ukrainian troops in the Lyman direction.

The enemy was most interested in fortified areas, firing positions, and routes of movement of units of the Third Army Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Lyman direction.

To collect intelligence, the suspect walked around the area and elicited the information she needed during everyday conversations with local residents.

SBU officers meticulously documented the agent's crimes and preemptively secured the locations of the Defense Forces in the zone of enemy reconnaissance activity.

The perpetrator was detained at her home. Investigators of the Security Service informed her of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law).

The suspect is in custody without the right to bail. She faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

