The SBU detained a minor traitor who "leaked" the locations of the Defense Forces in Kharkiv and Dnipro to the Russian Federation
Kyiv • UNN
The SBU detained a 17-year-old resident of Lozova, who, on the instructions of the occupiers, collected data on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions. He faces up to 12 years in prison.
Military counterintelligence in Kharkiv region detained another underage agent of Russian special services who spied on the locations of the Defense Forces in Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions and "leaked" them to the enemy. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SBU in Telegram.
Details
As investigators found out, the suspect turned out to be a 17-year-old resident of Lozova, Kharkiv region. The occupiers recruited him through Telegram. The enemy special services involved the teenager in criminal activity in exchange for the promise of "easy money".
To carry out enemy tasks, the young man "toured" on regular buses through the eastern regions and recorded military facilities on his phone camera.
Wanted to blow up the building of the Kyiv TCC after the arson of military vehicles: the SBU detained a 17-year-old FSB agent for the second time19.05.25, 14:39 • 2212 views
During one of the reconnaissance missions, he videotaped a military convoy heading to the front line. The guy used the "legend" about finding the nearest post office when scouting the area near the building of Ukrainian troops.
After returning home, the Russian agent summarized the collected data and prepared a "report" for the Russian handler. The enemy planned to use the information received to prepare new strikes on the regions.
The traitor was detained at his place of residence. During the search, his phone with evidence of working for the enemy was seized.
Attempted to destroy a synagogue and a car of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: five arsonists were detained in three regions13.05.25, 17:12 • 13955 views
Based on the collected evidence, SBU investigators informed the defendant of the suspicion. The perpetrator is in custody. He faces up to 12 years in prison.
In addition, the Security Service has taken comprehensive measures to secure the locations of the Defense Forces.
Let us remind you
Earlier, the SBU detained an employee of a coal mining enterprise in Donetsk region, who was spying for the Russian FSB. She adjusted the fire of the occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction and transmitted data about the Armed Forces of Ukraine.