Attempted to destroy a synagogue and a car of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: five arsonists were detained in three regions

$41.540.01
46.160.59
ukenru
CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin
12:11 PM • 15773 views

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

Exclusive
11:29 AM • 38947 views

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

10:48 AM • 40304 views

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

May 13, 08:36 AM • 91674 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 07:44 AM • 54996 views

EBRD lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 3.3%

May 13, 05:20 AM • 115545 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:00 AM • 117205 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 12, 07:01 PM • 87845 views

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

May 12, 03:56 PM • 64748 views

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

May 12, 03:48 PM • 63601 views

Zelenskyy Approves Ratification of Agreement with the US on Minerals

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
2m/s
53%
747mm
Popular news

Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris court in $9 million robbery case

May 13, 07:36 AM • 61671 views

The "Barbershop" franchise will get a series continuation on Prime Video

May 13, 07:57 AM • 57025 views

Madonna is working with the director of "Deadpool & Wolverine" on a biographical series for Netflix

May 13, 08:20 AM • 52182 views

Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

10:05 AM • 43051 views

The "Fallout" series has been renewed for a 3rd season

10:29 AM • 58090 views
Publications

Grain harvest in Ukraine can be increased by 20 million tons if the potential of selection is used - expert

03:04 PM • 8626 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 08:36 AM • 91617 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:20 AM • 115497 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 13, 05:00 AM • 117167 views

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

May 12, 03:00 PM • 139333 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Keir Starmer

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Andriy Yermak

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Turkey

Germany

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

10:05 AM • 43305 views

Madonna is working with the director of "Deadpool & Wolverine" on a biographical series for Netflix

May 13, 08:20 AM • 52423 views

The "Barbershop" franchise will get a series continuation on Prime Video

May 13, 07:57 AM • 57258 views

Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris court in $9 million robbery case

May 13, 07:36 AM • 61898 views

Beyoncé was embarrassed during her tour: technical embarrassment on stage and problems with ticket sales

May 12, 03:03 PM • 56516 views
Actual

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Fox News

Unmanned aerial vehicle

The Guardian

Boeing 747

Attempted to destroy a synagogue and a car of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: five arsonists were detained in three regions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 858 views

The SBU and the National Police detained 5 accomplices of the Russian Federation in Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv regions. They tried to destroy a synagogue, a car of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and relay cabinets of Ukrzaliznytsia.

Attempted to destroy a synagogue and a car of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: five arsonists were detained in three regions

The Security Service and the National Police have exposed new attempts by the Russian Federation to destabilize the internal situation in the capital and frontline regions of Ukraine. As a result of complex measures, 5 accomplices of the Russian special services were detained, who committed a series of arsons in Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions. This is reported by the SBU press service, writes UNN.

Details

Thus, a 14-year-old teenager was detained in Kryvyi Rih, who, on the orders of the Russian special services, tried to burn down a local synagogue.

To commit the crime, he prepared flammable materials in the form of two "Molotov cocktails". Then, according to the instructions of the occupiers, the young man waited for darkness, arrived at the synagogue and set fire to its front door, hoping for the spread of the flame

- the message reads.

According to the case materials, the minor came into the view of the occupiers when he was looking for "easy money" in Telegram channels. However, he never received the promised funds from Russia. Instead, he received a suspicion for the crime committed.

Also in Dnipropetrovsk region, two deserters were detained, who, in exchange for promises of quick "earnings", agreed to destroy official vehicles of the Armed Forces.

After the arson of a military pickup truck, the defendants were tasked with manufacturing an improvised explosive device to commit a terrorist attack. However, SBU officers thwarted the enemy's intentions and detained the attackers immediately after the first arson.

A 22-year-old FSB agent was detained in Kharkiv region, who, on the instructions of the Russian special services, set fire to relay and battery cabinets of Ukrzaliznytsia.

In this way, the enemy tried to disable the power equipment that ensures the smooth running of trains, including military trains.

A minor accomplice of the occupiers was also detained in Kyiv. He turned out to be a 16-year-old student of a vocational school located in Vinnytsia region.

On the instructions of the Russian special services, he arrived in the capital of Ukraine to commit arson of SUVs of the Defense Forces.

Law enforcement officers detained the young man while he was trying to burn a service multi-van of the UAV operator of the National Guard of Ukraine.

In all the exposed facts, the defendants were notified of suspicion in accordance with the committed crimes under three articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

  • Part 2 of Article 113 (sabotage committed under martial law);
    • Part 1 of Article 114-1 (obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces and other military formations in a special period);
      • Part 2 of Article 194 (intentional damage to property by arson).

        The perpetrators face various prison terms, including life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

        The SBU detained a Russian agent: he was preparing an attack on the lines of the Rivne Nuclear Power Plant13.05.25, 10:41 • 2268 views

        Olga Rozgon

        Olga Rozgon

        WarCrimes and emergencies
        Kharkiv Oblast
        Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
        National Guard of Ukraine
        Telegram
        Kryvyi Rih
        Kyiv
        Brent
        $65.88
        Bitcoin
        $103,194.50
        S&P 500
        $5,886.16
        Tesla
        $322.42
        Газ TTF
        $35.64
        Золото
        $3,247.95
        Ethereum
        $2,543.90