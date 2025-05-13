Attempted to destroy a synagogue and a car of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: five arsonists were detained in three regions

The Security Service and the National Police have exposed new attempts by the Russian Federation to destabilize the internal situation in the capital and frontline regions of Ukraine. As a result of complex measures, 5 accomplices of the Russian special services were detained, who committed a series of arsons in Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions. This is reported by the SBU press service, writes UNN.

Details

Thus, a 14-year-old teenager was detained in Kryvyi Rih, who, on the orders of the Russian special services, tried to burn down a local synagogue.

To commit the crime, he prepared flammable materials in the form of two "Molotov cocktails". Then, according to the instructions of the occupiers, the young man waited for darkness, arrived at the synagogue and set fire to its front door, hoping for the spread of the flame - the message reads.

According to the case materials, the minor came into the view of the occupiers when he was looking for "easy money" in Telegram channels. However, he never received the promised funds from Russia. Instead, he received a suspicion for the crime committed.

Also in Dnipropetrovsk region, two deserters were detained, who, in exchange for promises of quick "earnings", agreed to destroy official vehicles of the Armed Forces.

After the arson of a military pickup truck, the defendants were tasked with manufacturing an improvised explosive device to commit a terrorist attack. However, SBU officers thwarted the enemy's intentions and detained the attackers immediately after the first arson.

A 22-year-old FSB agent was detained in Kharkiv region, who, on the instructions of the Russian special services, set fire to relay and battery cabinets of Ukrzaliznytsia.

In this way, the enemy tried to disable the power equipment that ensures the smooth running of trains, including military trains.

A minor accomplice of the occupiers was also detained in Kyiv. He turned out to be a 16-year-old student of a vocational school located in Vinnytsia region.

On the instructions of the Russian special services, he arrived in the capital of Ukraine to commit arson of SUVs of the Defense Forces.

Law enforcement officers detained the young man while he was trying to burn a service multi-van of the UAV operator of the National Guard of Ukraine.

In all the exposed facts, the defendants were notified of suspicion in accordance with the committed crimes under three articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 2 of Article 113 (sabotage committed under martial law);

Part 1 of Article 114-1 (obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces and other military formations in a special period);

Part 2 of Article 194 (intentional damage to property by arson).

The perpetrators face various prison terms, including life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

