The SBU detained a Russian agent: he was preparing an attack on the lines of the Rivne Nuclear Power Plant

Operatives of the Security Service of Ukraine detained an agent of the Russian special services who was preparing a Russian strike on the power lines of the Rivne NPP. This was reported by the SBU press center, reports UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, the detainee was preparing an enemy air attack on power lines that feed Kyiv and the entire capital region of Ukraine. To do this, he had to direct Russian kamikaze drones to high-voltage lines connecting the Rivne nuclear power plant with energy facilities in the Kyiv region.

As reported by the Rivne Regional Prosecutor's Office, the suspect purchased a GPS tracker and a SIM card on the Internet. He tried to attach the tracker to the corner support of the overhead power line, which is important for Ukraine.

Law enforcement officers detained the saboteur at the moment of activation of the tracking module. They seized a mobile phone from him, which he used to contact the Russian curator.

The detainee was notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 113 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (sabotage committed under martial law). He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

The defendant is currently in custody without the right to bail.

The SSU Detained Enemy Agent in Mykolaiv Who Was Preparing Strikes "Bypassing" Ukrainian Air Defense The Security Service of Ukraine detained an enemy agent in Mykolaiv who was preparing Russian strikes "bypassing" the Ukrainian air defense system. According to the investigation, the perpetrator was collecting intelligence on the deployment of Ukrainian Armed Forces units and locations of critical infrastructure facilities in the region. The occupiers were particularly interested in information about the routes used by Ukrainian defenders to move military equipment, as well as the location of warehouses with ammunition and fuel. The agent tried to determine the most vulnerable spots in the region's air defense system in order to help the enemy bypass it and launch covert missile strikes. The SSU officers detained the informant while he was trying to transmit intelligence to the enemy. According to the investigation, the perpetrator is a local resident who was recruited by the Russian special services. He came to the attention of the occupiers through his pro-Kremlin activity on social media. Communication with the enemy was maintained through an anonymous chat in a messenger app. During the search of the detainee's residence, law enforcement officers found a mobile phone containing evidence of correspondence with the Russians. The SSU investigators informed the detainee that he was suspected of committing a crime under Part 2 of Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law). He is currently in custody. He faces life imprisonment. The investigation is ongoing. The SSU in Mykolaiv region is carrying out the investigation under the procedural supervision of the regional prosecutor's office.