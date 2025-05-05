The SSU Detained Enemy Agent in Mykolaiv Who Was Preparing Strikes "Bypassing" Ukrainian Air Defense The Security Service of Ukraine detained an enemy agent in Mykolaiv who was preparing Russian strikes "bypassing" the Ukrainian air defense system. According to the investigation, the perpetrator was collecting intelligence on the deployment of Ukrainian Armed Forces units and locations of critical infrastructure facilities in the region. The occupiers were particularly interested in information about the routes used by Ukrainian defenders to move military equipment, as well as the location of warehouses with ammunition and fuel. The agent tried to determine the most vulnerable spots in the region's air defense system in order to help the enemy bypass it and launch covert missile strikes. The SSU officers detained the informant while he was trying to transmit intelligence to the enemy. According to the investigation, the perpetrator is a local resident who was recruited by the Russian special services. He came to the attention of the occupiers through his pro-Kremlin activity on social media. Communication with the enemy was maintained through an anonymous chat in a messenger app. During the search of the detainee's residence, law enforcement officers found a mobile phone containing evidence of correspondence with the Russians. The SSU investigators informed the detainee that he was suspected of committing a crime under Part 2 of Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law). He is currently in custody. He faces life imprisonment. The investigation is ongoing. The SSU in Mykolaiv region is carrying out the investigation under the procedural supervision of the regional prosecutor's office.
Kyiv • UNN
The SSU detained a Russian informant in Mykolaiv who was providing data on the location of Ukrainian military. He was adjusting enemy strikes, trying to bypass air defense.
Details
The main targets of the Russian occupiers were the places with the highest concentration of personnel and military equipment of Ukrainian troops. The informant tried to identify the positions of radar stations and anti-aircraft missile systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as the routes of combat duty of mobile fire groups, so that the enemy could strike bypassing air defense systems.
The agent received information from his acquaintances during everyday conversations. He was detained in his apartment. According to the case files, the perpetrator worked for the traitor Serhiy Lebedev (nickname "Lokhmatyi"), who is hiding in occupied Donetsk and works for two Russian special services at once: the FSB and military intelligence.
The detainee was charged with suspicion under Part 3 of Art. 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized dissemination of information on the movement or location of the Armed Forces of Ukraine or other military formations formed in accordance with the laws of Ukraine, committed under martial law). He faces up to 12 years of imprisonment, and is currently under investigation.
