Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi
08:41 AM • 18773 views

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

Exclusive
06:29 AM • 46738 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

Exclusive
06:08 AM • 59132 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11

May 3, 09:33 AM • 118678 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 160450 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 182353 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 105034 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 99369 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 101048 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 67267 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Publications
Exclusives
The SSU Detained Enemy Agent in Mykolaiv Who Was Preparing Strikes "Bypassing" Ukrainian Air Defense The Security Service of Ukraine detained an enemy agent in Mykolaiv who was preparing Russian strikes "bypassing" the Ukrainian air defense system. According to the investigation, the perpetrator was collecting intelligence on the deployment of Ukrainian Armed Forces units and locations of critical infrastructure facilities in the region. The occupiers were particularly interested in information about the routes used by Ukrainian defenders to move military equipment, as well as the location of warehouses with ammunition and fuel. The agent tried to determine the most vulnerable spots in the region's air defense system in order to help the enemy bypass it and launch covert missile strikes. The SSU officers detained the informant while he was trying to transmit intelligence to the enemy. According to the investigation, the perpetrator is a local resident who was recruited by the Russian special services. He came to the attention of the occupiers through his pro-Kremlin activity on social media. Communication with the enemy was maintained through an anonymous chat in a messenger app. During the search of the detainee's residence, law enforcement officers found a mobile phone containing evidence of correspondence with the Russians. The SSU investigators informed the detainee that he was suspected of committing a crime under Part 2 of Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law). He is currently in custody. He faces life imprisonment. The investigation is ongoing. The SSU in Mykolaiv region is carrying out the investigation under the procedural supervision of the regional prosecutor's office.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4558 views

The SSU detained a Russian informant in Mykolaiv who was providing data on the location of Ukrainian military. He was adjusting enemy strikes, trying to bypass air defense.

The SSU Detained Enemy Agent in Mykolaiv Who Was Preparing Strikes "Bypassing" Ukrainian Air Defense The Security Service of Ukraine detained an enemy agent in Mykolaiv who was preparing Russian strikes "bypassing" the Ukrainian air defense system. According to the investigation, the perpetrator was collecting intelligence on the deployment of Ukrainian Armed Forces units and locations of critical infrastructure facilities in the region. The occupiers were particularly interested in information about the routes used by Ukrainian defenders to move military equipment, as well as the location of warehouses with ammunition and fuel. The agent tried to determine the most vulnerable spots in the region's air defense system in order to help the enemy bypass it and launch covert missile strikes. The SSU officers detained the informant while he was trying to transmit intelligence to the enemy. According to the investigation, the perpetrator is a local resident who was recruited by the Russian special services. He came to the attention of the occupiers through his pro-Kremlin activity on social media. Communication with the enemy was maintained through an anonymous chat in a messenger app. During the search of the detainee's residence, law enforcement officers found a mobile phone containing evidence of correspondence with the Russians. The SSU investigators informed the detainee that he was suspected of committing a crime under Part 2 of Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law). He is currently in custody. He faces life imprisonment. The investigation is ongoing. The SSU in Mykolaiv region is carrying out the investigation under the procedural supervision of the regional prosecutor's office.

The counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine detained a Russian informant in Mykolaiv who was корректиing enemy strikes on the city's defenders. This was reported by the SBU press center, reports UNN.

Details

The main targets of the Russian occupiers were the places with the highest concentration of personnel and military equipment of Ukrainian troops. The informant tried to identify the positions of radar stations and anti-aircraft missile systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as the routes of combat duty of mobile fire groups, so that the enemy could strike bypassing air defense systems.

The agent received information from his acquaintances during everyday conversations. He was detained in his apartment. According to the case files, the perpetrator worked for the traitor Serhiy Lebedev (nickname "Lokhmatyi"), who is hiding in occupied Donetsk and works for two Russian special services at once: the FSB and military intelligence.

The detainee was charged with suspicion under Part 3 of Art. 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized dissemination of information on the movement or location of the Armed Forces of Ukraine or other military formations formed in accordance with the laws of Ukraine, committed under martial law). He faces up to 12 years of imprisonment, and is currently under investigation.

In Mykolaiv region, the SBU detained a 57-year-old official: she was spying for the benefit of the occupiers29.04.25, 10:32 • 3158 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWarCrimes and emergencies
