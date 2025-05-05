The counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine detained a Russian informant in Mykolaiv who was корректиing enemy strikes on the city's defenders. This was reported by the SBU press center, reports UNN.

Details

The main targets of the Russian occupiers were the places with the highest concentration of personnel and military equipment of Ukrainian troops. The informant tried to identify the positions of radar stations and anti-aircraft missile systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as the routes of combat duty of mobile fire groups, so that the enemy could strike bypassing air defense systems.

The agent received information from his acquaintances during everyday conversations. He was detained in his apartment. According to the case files, the perpetrator worked for the traitor Serhiy Lebedev (nickname "Lokhmatyi"), who is hiding in occupied Donetsk and works for two Russian special services at once: the FSB and military intelligence.

The detainee was charged with suspicion under Part 3 of Art. 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized dissemination of information on the movement or location of the Armed Forces of Ukraine or other military formations formed in accordance with the laws of Ukraine, committed under martial law). He faces up to 12 years of imprisonment, and is currently under investigation.

