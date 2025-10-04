Russian strike on Shostka railway station: a railway worker and three children among the injured, two trains hit

Among those injured in the Russian attack on the Shostka railway station, which, according to some reports, number around 30, a railway cashier and three children among the passengers are known to have been injured, and two trains were hit, Ukrzaliznytsia JSC reported on Saturday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"The strike on the Shostka station. Two trains were hit: the suburban Tereshchenska-Novhorod-Siverskyi and Shostka-Kyiv. The second strike on the electric locomotive occurred at the moment when the evacuation was already underway," the company reported.

Ukrzaliznytsia stated that it was "a cowardly attack aimed at stopping communication with our frontline communities."

Our injured employee (suburban train cashier) and injured passengers (including three children) are receiving medical care in hospitals - noted Ukrzaliznytsia.

