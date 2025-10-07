Naftogaz restores gas supply to Shostka and surrounding villages after Russian attacks

Naftogaz Group specialists have restored gas supply to Shostka after massive Russian attacks on the city's civilian infrastructure. This was announced on his Facebook page by Serhiy Koretsky, Chairman of the Board of NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine", UNN reports.

Emergency work lasted a day. As of now, 33,000 subscribers are receiving gas in full. Gas supply to the surrounding settlements - Bohdanka, Obrazhiivka, Kovtunove, Myronivka, Krupets and Shkyrmanivka - has also been restored. - Koretsky said.

In the village of Voronizh, gas supply will be restored after the completion of repairs at one of the damaged gas facilities. Work on it is ongoing.

In Shostka, electricity supply has been restored in some houses, others receive power according to a schedule

Recall

As a result of the Russian shelling on October 4, which damaged critical infrastructure, the Shostka community will receive enhanced energy supply from October 6. 125 Invincibility Points have also been deployed in Shostka to support the population.

On October 4, Russia attacked the railway station in Shostka, Sumy region, deliberately hitting the Shostka-Kyiv passenger train. Two strikes were carried out, two trains were hit.