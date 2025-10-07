Naftogaz restores gas supply to Shostka and surrounding villages after Russian attacks

$41.340.11
48.270.11
ukenru
03:10 PM • 19519 views
Bohdan Boiko: trust and systematic approach are the foundation of FC "Metalist 1925" in the fight for leadership
02:52 PM • 21789 views
Ukraine will maintain a fixed gas price for household consumers - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
October 7, 12:19 PM • 20368 views
Beaver migration to Prykarpattia: expert explains how to adapt to life with new inhabitants
October 7, 11:53 AM • 24208 views
World Bank downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2026
Exclusive
October 7, 09:44 AM • 23979 views
Record Bitcoin: why the price is soaring and what to expect next - explained by fintech expert Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
October 7, 07:13 AM • 50043 views
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
October 6, 12:45 PM • 45637 views
Should we expect the dollar at 50? Economist predicted how much the dollar will cost in 2026
October 6, 10:30 AM • 72895 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
October 6, 10:10 AM • 60398 views
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
October 6, 06:51 AM • 57290 views
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
2.4m/s
88%
753mm
Popular news
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headlinerOctober 7, 11:00 AM • 24749 views
Putin, at 73, dreams of immortality and expands state longevity programs - Le MondeOctober 7, 01:33 PM • 3690 views
GUR rumble in Russia's Leningrad region: a train with military cargo derailedPhotoOctober 7, 01:44 PM • 5646 views
Why did one of the giants of the domestic pharmaceutical industry, "Darnytsia," fall into its own trap? The history of the issue October 7, 01:53 PM • 21405 views
Ukraine has started using Flamingo cruise missiles, which cost about $500,000 - Media06:03 PM • 5400 views
Publications
Bohdan Boiko: trust and systematic approach are the foundation of FC "Metalist 1925" in the fight for leadership03:10 PM • 19519 views
Why did one of the giants of the domestic pharmaceutical industry, "Darnytsia," fall into its own trap? The history of the issue October 7, 01:53 PM • 21428 views
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
October 7, 07:13 AM • 50043 views
Top 5 Chicken Dishes: Simple and Delicious Recipes for Family DinnerPhotoOctober 6, 12:01 PM • 62392 views
Moment of purification and a great energy breakthrough: astrological forecast for the week of October 6-12October 6, 08:19 AM • 71719 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Robert Kaliňák
Conor McGregor
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
White House
Sumy Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headlinerOctober 7, 11:00 AM • 24773 views
Selena Gomez shared a touching video from her own weddingOctober 6, 06:42 PM • 29939 views
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 82295 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 77589 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideoOctober 3, 04:00 PM • 152409 views
Actual
The New York Times
Lancet (loitering munition)
The Economist
Nord Stream
The Guardian

Naftogaz restores gas supply to Shostka and surrounding villages after Russian attacks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 576 views

Naftogaz Group specialists have restored gas supply to 33,000 subscribers in Shostka and surrounding settlements. This happened after massive Russian attacks on the city's civilian infrastructure.

Naftogaz restores gas supply to Shostka and surrounding villages after Russian attacks

Naftogaz Group specialists have restored gas supply to Shostka after massive Russian attacks on the city's civilian infrastructure. This was announced on his Facebook page by Serhiy Koretsky, Chairman of the Board of NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine", UNN reports.

Emergency work lasted a day. As of now, 33,000 subscribers are receiving gas in full. Gas supply to the surrounding settlements - Bohdanka, Obrazhiivka, Kovtunove, Myronivka, Krupets and Shkyrmanivka - has also been restored.

- Koretsky said.

In the village of Voronizh, gas supply will be restored after the completion of repairs at one of the damaged gas facilities. Work on it is ongoing.

In Shostka, electricity supply has been restored in some houses, others receive power according to a schedule07.10.25, 02:46 • 10397 views

Recall

As a result of the Russian shelling on October 4, which damaged critical infrastructure, the Shostka community will receive enhanced energy supply from October 6. 125 Invincibility Points have also been deployed in Shostka to support the population.

On October 4, Russia attacked the railway station in Shostka, Sumy region, deliberately hitting the Shostka-Kyiv passenger train. Two strikes were carried out, two trains were hit.

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Electricity
Sumy Oblast
Naftogaz
Shostka
Kyiv