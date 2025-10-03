Russian airstrike on Sumy region: Shostka and 38 villages left without electricity - mayor

Russian troops attacked the Shostka community overnight, damaging energy facilities. The city and 38 settlements remain without electricity, hospitals are operating on generators. This was reported by the mayor of Shostka, Mykola Noha, writes UNN.

The Russian aggressor launched an air strike on the territory of the Shostka city territorial community overnight. Energy facilities were damaged. In the morning, there were many more arrivals there too! The shelling continues even now! The city of Shostka and 38 settlements of the community are without electricity - the mayor reported.

He added that emergency recovery teams are currently working. Invincibility points have also been opened in the city.

Hospitals are operating on generators. Water is also supplied by alternative energy sources. Damages and losses are being clarified! – added Noha.

Recall

Due to enemy shelling, there are power outages in several regions, the most difficult situation is in Sumy and Chernihiv regions. Electricity consumption is high, do not turn on powerful appliances simultaneously from 10:00 to 22:00.