Part of Donetsk region without power due to enemy shelling - OVA

As a result of the shelling, all of Druzhkivka and Kostiantynivka, and some districts of Kramatorsk, were left without electricity. As soon as the security situation allows, specialists will immediately restore power supply.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk OVA, Vadym Filashkin, according to UNN.

He noted that as soon as the security situation allows, specialists will immediately restore power supply.

Russian troops attacked the Shostka community at night, damaging energy facilities. The city and 38 settlements remain without electricity, hospitals operate on generators.