The Ukrainian youth football team suffered its first defeat at the World Cup, losing to Spain 0:1 in the 1/8 final match. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Football Association.

Details

Dmytro Mykhailenko's team played against South Korea (2:1), Panama (1:1), and Paraguay (2:1) in the group stage and advanced to the playoffs from first place.

Spain lost to Morocco (0:2), drew with Mexico (2:2), defeated Brazil (1:0), and finished third in their group.

The winner of the Ukraine - Spain match will meet the winner of the Colombia - South Africa pair in the quarterfinals on October 11.

The U20 World Cup features footballers who were no older than 20 at the start of the qualifying tournament. The current world champion is Uruguay, which did not make it to the final stage this time. The Ukrainian national team, led by Oleksandr Petrakov, won the youth World Cup in 2019.

