Ukraine U20 lost to Spain and was eliminated in the 1/8 finals of the World Cup for the fourth time

Kyiv • UNN

 524 views

The Ukrainian youth national football team suffered its first defeat at the World Cup, losing to Spain 0:1 in the 1/8 final match. The winner of this match will play in the quarterfinals on October 11 against the winner of the Colombia - South Africa pair.

Ukraine U20 lost to Spain and was eliminated in the 1/8 finals of the World Cup for the fourth time

The Ukrainian youth football team suffered its first defeat at the World Cup, losing to Spain 0:1 in the 1/8 final match. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Football Association.

Details

Dmytro Mykhailenko's team played against South Korea (2:1), Panama (1:1), and Paraguay (2:1) in the group stage and advanced to the playoffs from first place.  

Spain lost to Morocco (0:2), drew with Mexico (2:2), defeated Brazil (1:0), and finished third in their group. 

The winner of the Ukraine - Spain match will meet the winner of the Colombia - South Africa pair in the quarterfinals on October 11. 

The U20 World Cup features footballers who were no older than 20 at the start of the qualifying tournament. The current world champion is Uruguay, which did not make it to the final stage this time. The Ukrainian national team, led by Oleksandr Petrakov, won the youth World Cup in 2019.  

Bohdan Boiko: trust and systematic approach are the foundation of FC "Metalist 1925" in the fight for leadership07.10.25, 17:10 • 22408 views

Vita Zelenetska

Sports
Paraguay
Panama
Colombia
Mexico
Uruguay
Morocco
Brazil
South Africa
South Korea
Spain
Ukraine