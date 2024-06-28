June 28: International Rosé Wine Day, Milk Chocolate Day

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

June 28: International Rosé Wine Day, Milk Chocolate Day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 105401 views

Today, the fourth Friday of June, is the International Rosé Day. The French region of Provence is considered to be the birthplace of rosé wine, where it was first produced in the fourteenth century.

June 28: International Rosé Wine Day, Milk Chocolate Day

Today, on the fourth Friday of June, is the International Day of Rosé Wine, UNN reports.

The French region of Provence is considered to be the birthplace of rosé wine, where it was first produced in the fourteenth century. In the seventeenth century, France began exporting rosé wine to England and the Netherlands.

Rosé wine is produced using a special technology exclusively from red grape berries. The only exception to the rule is rosé champagne, when red wine is added to white grape must.

The world's leading producers of rosé wine are, of course, France, as well as Italy, Portugal, Spain, the United States, Chile and Argentina.

Interestingly, Uruguay is the second country after France in terms of per capita consumption of rosé wine.

Rosé wine is the most romantic and is strongly associated with bohemian life. And for good reason. This is evidenced, for example, by the wide range of flavors and shades that are characteristic of it.

Its acidity, good structure, and slight ageing make it the perfect complement to a wide range of foods. It is important to remember that one of the values of rosé wines is that they are very versatile

On June 28, people with a sweet tooth celebrate Milk Chocolate Day. The event originated in the United States and quickly became popular in many countries around the world. 

According to one version, milk chocolate began to be produced in Spain in the seventeenth century.

In 1839  , a German confectionery factory began producing milk chocolate in the form of a drink. And 30 years later, the Swiss confectioner Daniel Peter gave it the familiar shape of a bar

The British company Cadbury started mass production of milk chocolate. The most expensive bar of milk chocolate by this company was sold for 687 dollars because it was made in Antarctica in 1901 with an expedition led by Robert Scott.

On June 28, you can join the celebration of International Piercing Day. It was on this day that Jim Ward was born, who was the first in the world to open the first professional piercing salon in 1978.

Despite the fact that piercing of ear and nose lobes has been common to some peoples for centuries, it was Ward who made piercing safe and aesthetic. He also began to produce jewelry that took the form of a fixed ring and a barbell with an internal thread. Jim did not develop these designs himself. He took the idea from a friend in Germany and expanded it by designing gold and silver jewelry himself.

Also today, events are taking place on the occasion of the International Social Business Day.

The date was chosen in honor of the birthday of Mohammad Yunus, who became the founder of microfinance and microcredit. In 2006, Yunus was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his significant contribution to the economic and social development of society.

The goal of the event is to draw attention to organizations that are engaged in social entrepreneurship: creating jobs, organizing meals for the homeless, producing energy from waste, etc.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of the Transfer of the Relics of the Silverless Saints Cyrus and John.

Cyrus was a doctor in Alexandria. After he became a Christian, he began to treat people for free. During one of his travels, Cyrus met a preacher named John, and since then they have been helping people together.

As the persecution of Christians intensified, Cyrus and John were captured, tortured for a long time, and then executed.

The most famous transfer of the relics of Cyrus and John took place in the fifth century, when they were brought to the city of Mena in Egypt.

Today Ivan, Arkady, Vasily, and Sergey celebrate their name days.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

