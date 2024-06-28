June 28: International Rosé Wine Day, Milk Chocolate Day
Kyiv • UNN
Today, the fourth Friday of June, is the International Rosé Day. The French region of Provence is considered to be the birthplace of rosé wine, where it was first produced in the fourteenth century.
The French region of Provence is considered to be the birthplace of rosé wine, where it was first produced in the fourteenth century. In the seventeenth century, France began exporting rosé wine to England and the Netherlands.
Rosé wine is produced using a special technology exclusively from red grape berries. The only exception to the rule is rosé champagne, when red wine is added to white grape must.
The world's leading producers of rosé wine are, of course, France, as well as Italy, Portugal, Spain, the United States, Chile and Argentina.
Interestingly, Uruguay is the second country after France in terms of per capita consumption of rosé wine.
Rosé wine is the most romantic and is strongly associated with bohemian life. And for good reason. This is evidenced, for example, by the wide range of flavors and shades that are characteristic of it.
Its acidity, good structure, and slight ageing make it the perfect complement to a wide range of foods. It is important to remember that one of the values of rosé wines is that they are very versatile
On June 28, people with a sweet tooth celebrate Milk Chocolate Day. The event originated in the United States and quickly became popular in many countries around the world.
According to one version, milk chocolate began to be produced in Spain in the seventeenth century.
In 1839 , a German confectionery factory began producing milk chocolate in the form of a drink. And 30 years later, the Swiss confectioner Daniel Peter gave it the familiar shape of a bar
The British company Cadbury started mass production of milk chocolate. The most expensive bar of milk chocolate by this company was sold for 687 dollars because it was made in Antarctica in 1901 with an expedition led by Robert Scott.
On June 28, you can join the celebration of International Piercing Day. It was on this day that Jim Ward was born, who was the first in the world to open the first professional piercing salon in 1978.
Despite the fact that piercing of ear and nose lobes has been common to some peoples for centuries, it was Ward who made piercing safe and aesthetic. He also began to produce jewelry that took the form of a fixed ring and a barbell with an internal thread. Jim did not develop these designs himself. He took the idea from a friend in Germany and expanded it by designing gold and silver jewelry himself.
Also today, events are taking place on the occasion of the International Social Business Day.
The date was chosen in honor of the birthday of Mohammad Yunus, who became the founder of microfinance and microcredit. In 2006, Yunus was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his significant contribution to the economic and social development of society.
The goal of the event is to draw attention to organizations that are engaged in social entrepreneurship: creating jobs, organizing meals for the homeless, producing energy from waste, etc.
According to the church calendar, today is the Day of the Transfer of the Relics of the Silverless Saints Cyrus and John.
Cyrus was a doctor in Alexandria. After he became a Christian, he began to treat people for free. During one of his travels, Cyrus met a preacher named John, and since then they have been helping people together.
As the persecution of Christians intensified, Cyrus and John were captured, tortured for a long time, and then executed.
The most famous transfer of the relics of Cyrus and John took place in the fifth century, when they were brought to the city of Mena in Egypt.
Today Ivan, Arkady, Vasily, and Sergey celebrate their name days.