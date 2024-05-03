ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Rains in Brazil kill 31 people, 70 more are missing

Rains in Brazil kill 31 people, 70 more are missing

More than 70 people are reported missing after heavy rains forced 17,000 people to flee their homes and damaged nearly half of the 497 towns in the Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul, which borders Uruguay and Argentina.

In Rio Grande do Sul, more than 70 people are reported missing after the latest rains that have displaced about 17,000 people in the state, which shares borders with Uruguay and Argentina. Almost half of the 497 towns in the region have been damaged, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

According to the Civil Defense of Rio Grande do Sul, more than 70 people remain missing after recent downpours that have also displaced at least 17,000 people in the state, which borders Uruguay and Argentina. Almost half of the state's 497 towns have been damaged.

In many towns, streets have turned into rivers, bridges and roads have been destroyed, and storms have caused landslides and partial destruction of one of the dams at a small hydroelectric power plant. Another dam in the town of Bento Gonçalves is at risk of collapse, and local residents living nearby have been ordered to evacuate.

"This is not just another critical situation; it is probably the most critical case the state has ever recorded," Rio Grande do Sul Governor Eduardo Leite said during a live social media broadcast on Thursday.

He noted that the death toll could rise as some areas remain inaccessible to authorities. Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva visited the affected areas in the state of Rio Grande do Sul on Thursday, where he discussed rescue and relief efforts with the governor.

In Dubai, the amount of precipitation in one day, which usually falls in two years, was . Due to the bad weather, bus routes and the subway are delayed, and "remote work" in schools and offices has been extended for another day.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

News of the World
reutersReuters
argentinaArgentina
uruguayUruguay

