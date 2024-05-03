Rains in Brazil kill 31 people, 70 more are missing

In Rio Grande do Sul, more than 70 people are reported missing after the latest rains that have displaced about 17,000 people in the state, which shares borders with Uruguay and Argentina. Almost half of the 497 towns in the region have been damaged, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

In many towns, streets have turned into rivers, bridges and roads have been destroyed, and storms have caused landslides and partial destruction of one of the dams at a small hydroelectric power plant. Another dam in the town of Bento Gonçalves is at risk of collapse, and local residents living nearby have been ordered to evacuate.

"This is not just another critical situation; it is probably the most critical case the state has ever recorded," Rio Grande do Sul Governor Eduardo Leite said during a live social media broadcast on Thursday.

He noted that the death toll could rise as some areas remain inaccessible to authorities. Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva visited the affected areas in the state of Rio Grande do Sul on Thursday, where he discussed rescue and relief efforts with the governor.

