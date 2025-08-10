"Liverpool" continues transformation: forward Nunez moved to "Al-Hilal" for over 53 million euros

Uruguayan striker Darwin Núñez has left FC Liverpool and moved to Saudi Al-Hilal. This is reported by UNN with reference to fc liverpool, Fabrizio Romano and T-Online.

Details

Last season in the English Premier League, Uruguay national team forward Darwin Núñez scored 7 goals and provided 5 assists in 47 club-level matches. In 2022, it was reported that Núñez became the most expensive transfer in Liverpool's history. Prior to this, the Uruguayan was a competitor to Roman Yaremchuk for the center-forward position at Portuguese Benfica.

English champions on Saturday evening, Uruguayan national team striker Darwin Núñez is moving to Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia. The club did not disclose the transfer fee, but according to media reports, it could reach 55 million euros.

According to insider Fabrizio Romano, the transfer fee is 53 million euros + bonuses.

Recall

Hugo Ekitike moved from Eintracht Frankfurt to Liverpool for £79 million. Liverpool will pay an initial fee of £69 million and £10 million in bonuses.