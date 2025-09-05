Messi scores brace in farewell home match of 2026 World Cup qualifiers

$41.350.02
48.130.07
ukenru
08:28 AM • 802 views
Student planned knife attack at school in Zakarpattia – Klymenko
Exclusive
08:19 AM • 1752 views
May drop by one or two hryvnias: expert told how fuel prices in Ukraine may change in autumn
06:13 AM • 11647 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play against France todayPhoto
September 4, 05:30 PM • 23654 views
Ukrainian killed in Lisbon funicular accident - MFA
September 4, 02:39 PM • 43421 views
Today, 26 countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine to ensure peace - Macron
September 4, 02:02 PM • 36740 views
The heads of the company that supports repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters in Ukraine have Russian passports – VenislavskyiVideo
September 4, 10:04 AM • 39085 views
Rada reinstates criminal liability for AWOL: what is known
September 4, 08:49 AM • 39915 views
After almost 4 years: The Rada voted to resume broadcasting its sessions
Exclusive
September 4, 08:13 AM • 30547 views
NBU withdrew hundreds of millions of banknotes: which banknotes are disappearing from circulation
Exclusive
September 4, 08:05 AM • 24543 views
About 30-35 thousand Hasidim are expected to celebrate Rosh Hashanah in Uman, the city is preparing - mayor
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
2.4m/s
44%
755mm
Popular news
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 298718 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 292495 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 284211 views
Zelenskyy expressed condolences to Portugal over the tragic accident in LisbonSeptember 3, 11:48 PM • 47375 views
"We are having a very good dialogue": Trump intends to talk to Putin after conversation with ZelenskyyVideoSeptember 5, 02:33 AM • 12619 views
Publications
Competition in the pharmacy market: why Ukrainians get more than foreigners07:47 AM • 3032 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play against France todayPhoto06:13 AM • 11658 views
NABU Hostage? Why the case of SBU General Vitiuk only now became active and looks like revengeSeptember 4, 06:50 PM • 18343 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 46976 views
For any table: top delicious and simple Greek salad recipesPhotoSeptember 4, 07:53 AM • 34181 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Emmanuel Macron
Sam Altman
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
White House
The Pentagon
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"September 4, 10:35 AM • 18732 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 46976 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhotoSeptember 4, 07:43 AM • 19499 views
Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got marriedPhotoSeptember 3, 07:15 PM • 24952 views
Radiohead return after seven-year hiatus: European tour announcedSeptember 3, 05:44 PM • 26784 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Fox News
Fake news
Financial Times
ChatGPT

Messi scores brace in farewell home match of 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 126 views

Lionel Messi scored two goals in his last home World Cup qualifier, leading Argentina to a 3-0 victory over Venezuela. Argentina tops the qualifying table and has secured its participation in the 2026 World Cup.

Messi scores brace in farewell home match of 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Lionel Messi brilliantly concluded his last home World Cup qualifier, scoring a brace in Argentina's victory over Venezuela. "La Albiceleste" confidently lead the 2026 World Cup qualification table in North America. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

In Buenos Aires, reigning world champions Argentina secured a convincing 3-0 victory over Venezuela. The main hero of the evening was Lionel Messi, who scored two goals – in the 39th and 80th minutes. Another goal was scored by Lautaro Martinez, who headed in after a cross from Nico Gonzalez.

To have the opportunity to say goodbye to qualifying matches at home in this way - it's been my long-standing dream

- emotionally admitted the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner. 

Messi emphasized that he has not yet made a decision about ending his career, but admitted: "Time passes, and many years have already passed."

Buy in advance, as pricing is dynamic: 2026 World Cup tickets will cost over $670003.09.25, 21:38 • 3672 views

For Argentina, this victory was another confirmation of their dominance in the qualifiers: the team has 38 points and has prematurely guaranteed their participation in the 2026 World Cup, which will be held in Canada, the USA, and Mexico. Messi's team will play their next match against Ecuador.

Other qualification matches

Brazil thrashed Chile 3-0 at the Maracanã thanks to goals from Estêvão, Lucas Paquetá, and Bruno Guimarães. Uruguay climbed to third place after a 3-0 victory over Peru (goals scored by Aguirre, de Arrascaeta, and Viñas). Paraguay secured their World Cup qualification for the first time in 16 years after a 0-0 draw with Ecuador. Colombia secured an important 3-0 victory over Bolivia (goals scored by Rodríguez, Córdoba, and Quintero). Venezuela remained in seventh position with 18 points and will fight for a chance to enter the play-offs, where their opponent will be Colombia.

Thus, the South American qualifying tournament not only solidified Argentina's status as a favorite but also became a significant moment in Messi's career, leaving fans with an unforgettable evening.

2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play against France today05.09.25, 09:13 • 11671 view

Stepan Haftko

SportsNews of the World
Peru
Paraguay
Colombia
Reuters
Chile
Buenos Aires
Argentina
Mexico
Venezuela
Uruguay
Brazil
Canada
France
United States
Lionel Messi
Ecuador