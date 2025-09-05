Messi scores brace in farewell home match of 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Lionel Messi brilliantly concluded his last home World Cup qualifier, scoring a brace in Argentina's victory over Venezuela. "La Albiceleste" confidently lead the 2026 World Cup qualification table in North America. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

In Buenos Aires, reigning world champions Argentina secured a convincing 3-0 victory over Venezuela. The main hero of the evening was Lionel Messi, who scored two goals – in the 39th and 80th minutes. Another goal was scored by Lautaro Martinez, who headed in after a cross from Nico Gonzalez.

To have the opportunity to say goodbye to qualifying matches at home in this way - it's been my long-standing dream - emotionally admitted the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Messi emphasized that he has not yet made a decision about ending his career, but admitted: "Time passes, and many years have already passed."

For Argentina, this victory was another confirmation of their dominance in the qualifiers: the team has 38 points and has prematurely guaranteed their participation in the 2026 World Cup, which will be held in Canada, the USA, and Mexico. Messi's team will play their next match against Ecuador.

Other qualification matches

Brazil thrashed Chile 3-0 at the Maracanã thanks to goals from Estêvão, Lucas Paquetá, and Bruno Guimarães. Uruguay climbed to third place after a 3-0 victory over Peru (goals scored by Aguirre, de Arrascaeta, and Viñas). Paraguay secured their World Cup qualification for the first time in 16 years after a 0-0 draw with Ecuador. Colombia secured an important 3-0 victory over Bolivia (goals scored by Rodríguez, Córdoba, and Quintero). Venezuela remained in seventh position with 18 points and will fight for a chance to enter the play-offs, where their opponent will be Colombia.

Thus, the South American qualifying tournament not only solidified Argentina's status as a favorite but also became a significant moment in Messi's career, leaving fans with an unforgettable evening.

