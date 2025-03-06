Neymar returns to the Brazil national team after injury: what is known about his form
Kyiv • UNN
Star forward Neymar has been called up to the Brazil national team after a 1.5-year break due to a knee injury. In the last 4 matches for "Santos", he scored 3 goals and provided 3 assists.
Neymar returns to the Brazil national team almost a year and a half after his last game.
Reports UNN citing EFE.
Football superstar Neymar returns to the Brazil national team: he was called up this Thursday by the coach of the Brazil national team, Dorival Júnior, for the World Cup qualifying matches against Argentina and Colombia.
Neymar has not played for the Brazil national team since October 2023, when he suffered a serious knee injury. The player suffered a torn cruciate ligament during the qualifiers for the World Cup finals in an away match against Uruguay (0:2) in October 2023. Since then, Neymar has not played a single game for the five-time world champions. However, since February, the 33-year-old winger has been playing again for his youth club "Santos". In the last four matches for "Santos", Neymar scored three times and provided three assists.
Reminder
Wayne Bridge recounted how Andriy Shevchenko schooled Tal Ben-Haim during a training session at "Chelsea". The Israeli defender received a series of blows after ignoring Shevchenko's warning.
The halftime of the 2026 World Cup final will be bright: Coldplay will prepare a show for football fans05.03.25, 16:51 • 134982 views