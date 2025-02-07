Not Danilov: Zelensky appointed ambassador to Moldova

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Not Danilov: Zelensky appointed ambassador to Moldova

Not Danilov: Zelensky appointed ambassador to Moldova

 • 48418 views

Paun Rogovey has been appointed as Ukraine's new ambassador to Moldova, replacing the previously announced Danilov. Yuriy Klymenko, who is already ambassador to Argentina, will concurrently head the embassy in Uruguay.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Paun Rogovai as ambassador  to Moldova and Yuriy Klymenko as ambassador to Uruguay, UNN reports.

"To appoint Rogovey Paun Aurelovych as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Moldova," reads Decree No. 77/2025.

It is worth noting that in March 2024, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy statedthat he had agreed on the candidacy of former NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov as Ukraine's ambassador to Moldova. However, the appointment never took place.

In addition, the President appointed an ambassador to Uruguay. It was Yuriy Klymenko, who is already ambassador to Argentina.

"To appoint Yurii Klymenko, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Argentine Republic, as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Eastern Republic of Uruguay with concurrent appointment," reads Decree No. 78/2025.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraineNational Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
argentinaArgentina
uruguayUruguay
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
moldovaMoldova

Contact us about advertising