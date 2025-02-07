Not Danilov: Zelensky appointed ambassador to Moldova

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Paun Rogovai as ambassador to Moldova and Yuriy Klymenko as ambassador to Uruguay, UNN reports.

"To appoint Rogovey Paun Aurelovych as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Moldova," reads Decree No. 77/2025.

It is worth noting that in March 2024, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy statedthat he had agreed on the candidacy of former NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov as Ukraine's ambassador to Moldova. However, the appointment never took place.

In addition, the President appointed an ambassador to Uruguay. It was Yuriy Klymenko, who is already ambassador to Argentina.

"To appoint Yurii Klymenko, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Argentine Republic, as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Eastern Republic of Uruguay with concurrent appointment," reads Decree No. 78/2025.