Ombudsperson's Office invites Latin American countries to join coalition for return of deported Ukrainian children

During a visit to Latin America, the Ukrainian delegation, which included a representative of the Ombudsman's office, held a number of meetings in Argentina, Chile and Uruguay. During the meetings, they discussed the implementation of the Peace Formula and the return home of all deported children, civilians and prisoners of war. This was reported by the Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets, UNN writes.

The Ukrainian delegation, which included the representative of the Ombudsman for Equal Rights and Freedoms, Rights of National Minorities of Political and Religious Views Mykhailo Spasov, visited Latin America and held a series of high-level meetings in Argentina, Chile, and Uruguay.

Our main task is to tell about the Peace Formula of the President of Ukraine and to enlist the support of Latin America - said Dmytro Lubinets.

This includes the resolution of humanitarian issues and the implementation of one of the points of the Peace Formula - the return home of all deported children, civilians and prisoners of war.

In his speech, Spasov reportedly called on representatives of Chile, Argentina, and Uruguay to join the International Coalition of Countries for the Return of Ukrainian Children and the International Platform for the Release of Illegally Detained Civilians by Russia, and to recognize russia's actions in Ukraine as a crime of genocide.

Ukraine counts on the help of the entire world to restore justice for all our citizens and restore peace. Therefore, the support and solidarity of Latin American countries is very important to us - The Ombudsman emphasized.

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the procedure for identifying and returning children deported or forcibly displaced as a result of russia's armed aggression against Ukraine.

