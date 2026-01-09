EU countries supported trade agreement with Mercosur despite French opposition

$42.990.27
50.180.25
ukenru
Exclusive
12:35 PM • 540 views
Draining water from heating systems of residential buildings in Kyiv: expert explains why it is necessary
11:53 AM • 4684 views
SBU shows fragments of "Oreshnik" missile used by Russia to attack Lviv regionPhotoVideo
Exclusive
11:31 AM • 7782 views
The Ministry of Health inspected two more firms to which the scandalous Odrex clinic is registered
10:37 AM • 10655 views
Kallas: Russia's use of 'Oreshnik' is an escalation against Ukraine and a warning to Europe and the US, support must be strengthened
10:19 AM • 8982 views
"The most painful" Russian attack with half of high-rise buildings without heating, power and water outages: Klitschko advised Kyiv residents to leave the city if possible
09:48 AM • 11409 views
Cyclone peak passed: 35 cm of snow fell in Zhytomyr region, truck traffic ban still in 4 regions - Deputy Prime MinisterVideo
09:38 AM • 12828 views
Over half a million consumers without electricity due to Russian attack, emergency blackouts in several regions - Ministry of Energy
07:26 AM • 20905 views
Ukraine convenes UN Security Council and Ukraine-NATO Council after Russia's statement on the use of "Oreshnik"
January 9, 06:46 AM • 23726 views
Ukrainian Air Force confirmed a Russian MRBM strike on Ukraine, with 18 out of 36 missiles and 226 out of 242 drones neutralized
January 8, 05:08 PM • 72671 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war elections
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−8°
4m/s
88%
731mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Trump ready to defend Ukraine, but there's a catch - NYTJanuary 9, 03:02 AM • 24786 views
Combined attack on Kyiv: 4 dead, 19 injured, infrastructure damagedJanuary 9, 03:31 AM • 6764 views
Due to winter bad weather, restrictions for trucks are still in effect in 5 regions, 899 road accidents in 24 hours - patrol officers07:00 AM • 26626 views
Ukraine informs partners about Russia's night attack, including ballistic missiles, calls for increased pressure on Moscow - MFA07:16 AM • 19226 views
Czech Foreign Minister arrives in Ukraine amid Russian missile strikes: first statements09:56 AM • 16386 views
Publications
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 45071 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM • 72671 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 48313 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 71118 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 97496 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Andriy Sybiha
Yulia Svyrydenko
Viktor Liashko
Kaya Kallas
Actual places
Ukraine
Lviv Oblast
Lviv
Dnipro
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 51790 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 54524 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 76758 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 95356 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 136149 views
Actual
Heating
Social network
Technology
The Diplomat
Fox News

EU countries supported trade agreement with Mercosur despite French opposition

Kyiv • UNN

 • 686 views

EU countries have supported a trade agreement with the Mercosur bloc, paving the way for its signing next week. The agreement, which concludes 25 years of negotiations, will create an integrated market with 780 million consumers.

EU countries supported trade agreement with Mercosur despite French opposition

European Union countries have supported a trade agreement with the so-called South American bloc Mercosur, paving the way for the EU to sign its largest free trade agreement next week, UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

EU ambassadors backed the deal at a meeting in Brussels on Friday, despite opposition from France and a number of countries, according to people familiar with the matter. Only a qualified majority of EU member states was needed for approval.

This decision means that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is likely to sign the agreement in Paraguay on January 12.

The agreement, which also includes Brazil, Uruguay, and Argentina, will conclude 25 years of negotiations to eliminate tariffs and boost exports, creating an integrated market of 780 million consumers. However, the deal has proven highly controversial, especially among European farmers who are concerned about an influx of agricultural imports into the EU.

Farmers blocked Paris with tractors near the Arc de Triomphe: protesting against the EU-Mercosur trade agreement08.01.26, 16:47 • 3098 views

Farmers protested in central Paris ahead of the decision, while demonstrations took place on Friday in Poland. Ireland was among the countries that voted against the agreement, the publication writes.

EU leaders had hoped to sign the agreement at their summit last month, but last-minute opposition from Italy, which cast a decisive vote, scuttled the deal.

Ultimately, however, Rome supported the proposal at Friday's meeting, partly due to additional money offered by the European Commission earlier this week to farmers in the next long-term EU budget, the publication writes.

Safeguards offered to farmers also helped sway Italy. These include a commitment to launch an investigation into the possible suspension of preferential tariffs if the volume of imports from South America increases or prices fall compared to the three-year average.

After lobbying by countries such as Italy and France, as well as the European Parliament, the threshold at which this investigation will be launched has been set at 5%, compared to the last proposal of 8%.

France, which has consistently opposed the trade agreement, stating that it would harm European farmers and consumers, voted against the agreement.

"France is favorably disposed to international trade, but the EU-Mercosur agreement is an agreement from another era, which has been discussed for too long on too outdated grounds," French President Emmanuel Macron said in a post on X on Thursday evening. "It does not justify exposing sensitive and important agricultural sectors to risks to our food sovereignty."

Addition

The EU-Mercosur trade agreement, which also needs to be approved by the European Parliament, is the largest ever concluded in Brussels. For over two decades, negotiations have been constantly suspended and resumed, as officials tried to allay concerns about environmental protection and agri-food standards for the Mercosur bloc. However, countries such as Germany and Spain strongly advocate for the agreement, which will open up new export opportunities.

According to Bloomberg estimates, the agreement will boost Mercosur's economy by up to 0.7% and Europe's economy by 0.1%. Geopolitically, it will also strengthen the EU's influence in a region where China has become a major industrial supplier and buyer of goods, the publication notes.

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Paraguay
Republic of Ireland
European Parliament
European Commission
Bloomberg L.P.
Argentina
Uruguay
Brazil
European Union
Emmanuel Macron
Paris
France
Italy
Spain
Germany
China
Ursula von der Leyen
Poland