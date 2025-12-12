Global EV sales up 21% this year: Europe shows growth, US lags behind

$42.270.01
49.520.30
ukenru
Exclusive
10:23 AM • 760 views
The Verkhovna Rada is working on improving legislation that regulates the operation of medical institutions
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 10279 views
Car re-registration in Ukraine: lawyer explains where it can be done, how much it costs, and the pros and cons of different methods
December 12, 01:09 AM • 19754 views
Trump ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine for peace deal implementation
December 11, 05:49 PM • 32372 views
Rubio, Hegseth, Witkoff, Kushner, and other high-ranking US officials held talks with the Ukrainian team: they discussed security guaranteesPhoto
December 11, 05:00 PM • 42254 views
I believe the Ukrainian people will answer this question: Zelenskyy on the withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas
Exclusive
December 11, 02:13 PM • 35992 views
How much will bread prices rise next year: market representative's forecast
December 11, 01:51 PM • 35157 views
EU approves new approach to Ukraine's accession talks despite Hungary's veto: what it means
Exclusive
December 11, 01:44 PM • 51556 views
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
December 11, 12:12 PM • 22220 views
National Bank kept the key policy rate at 15.5% amid risks to inflation and the foreign exchange market
December 11, 11:59 AM • 22055 views
Ukrainians are promised a reduction in the duration of power outages this weekend
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
4.3m/s
85%
749mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Odesa under enemy attack: infrastructure damaged, part of the city without electricity and waterDecember 12, 01:35 AM • 5174 views
Plan "B": Orban prepares to amend Hungarian Constitution to gain presidential powers in case of election defeat - BloombergDecember 12, 02:14 AM • 15575 views
US prepares to seize new tankers with Venezuelan oil - ReutersDecember 12, 03:22 AM • 7346 views
Fico stated that Slovakia would block funding for Ukraine's military needsDecember 12, 03:58 AM • 14867 views
Russia has effectively rejected seven points of the US peace plan, including territorial exchange and security guarantees - ISWDecember 12, 04:30 AM • 15979 views
Publications
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
Exclusive
December 11, 01:44 PM • 51563 views
Treatment that kills. What the lawyers of the scandalous Odrex clinic are silent aboutPhotoDecember 11, 11:11 AM • 55775 views
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
Exclusive
December 11, 08:43 AM • 55719 views
"Health Screening 40+": when the program will start and how to join itDecember 10, 05:55 PM • 66412 views
Ginger, mango, and zucchini: original adjika recipes for winterPhotoDecember 10, 04:30 PM • 66681 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mykhailo Podolyak
Keir Starmer
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa
France
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
New Star Wars video game "Fate of the Old Republic" gets a teaserVideo10:01 AM • 1184 views
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoonDecember 11, 11:09 AM • 35243 views
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects marketsDecember 10, 01:37 PM • 36149 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhotoDecember 10, 12:35 PM • 41291 views
The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" has already grossed almost UAH 38 million at the box officeVideoDecember 10, 12:19 PM • 37569 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Brent Crude
FIFA (video game series)

Global EV sales up 21% this year: Europe shows growth, US lags behind

Kyiv • UNN

 • 624 views

In November 2025, global EV sales reached 2 million, bringing the total to 18.5 million units year-to-date, a 21% increase over 2024. Europe leads the growth, while North America lags after the cancellation of tax incentives, and China remains the largest market.

Global EV sales up 21% this year: Europe shows growth, US lags behind

In November 2025, 2 million electric vehicles were sold worldwide, bringing their global sales to 18.5 million units since the beginning of the year, a 21% increase compared to the same period in 2024, according to specialists in electric vehicle and battery supply chain research Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, UNN reports with reference to Electrek.

Details

Europe was the clear leader in growth in November, while North America continued to lag after the expiration of EV tax credits in the US. Meanwhile, China remains the world's largest EV market by a wide margin.

Europe leads the way

The European EV market grew by 36% year-on-year in November 2025, with BEV sales up 35% and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) sales up 39%. This brought total EV sales in Europe for the year to 3.8 million units, a 33% increase compared to January-November 2024.

France finally returned to year-on-year growth in November, showing a 1% increase after spending most of 2025 in decline following previous subsidy cuts. The recovery was driven by manufacturers such as Volkswagen Group and Renault, a wider choice of EV models, and the French "social leasing" program aimed at helping low-income households switch to electric vehicles.

Italy also had an outstanding month, recording record EV sales of just under 25,000 units in November. The growth followed the launch of a new incentive program designed to replace older internal combustion engine vehicles. The program provides €597.3 million (approximately US$700 million) in funding to replace about 39,000 gasoline cars.

The UK expanded access to the full £3,750 (US$4,400) EV subsidy, adding five more eligible models: Nissan Leaf (manufactured in Sunderland, deliveries to begin in early 2026), MINI Countryman, Renault 4, Renault 5, and Alpine A290.

US market slows after federal tax credit repeal

In North America, US EV sales rose slightly in November compared to the previous month after a sharp drop in October, following the expiration of federal tax credits on September 30, 2025. Brands such as Kia (up 30%), Hyundai (up 20%), Honda (up 11%), and Subaru (232 Solterra sales compared to just 13 the month before) showed gains, but overall volumes remain below levels when the federal tax credit was still available.

Policy changes are not helping. In early December, Trump officially "scrapped" the US Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) standards. Automakers can now largely meet the standard through gasoline cars, reducing pressure to scale BEVs and PHEVs.

These relaxed rules are already reflected in investment decisions, such as Stellantis' $13 billion plan to expand US production by 50%, with a focus on internal combustion engine vehicles. Earlier this year, a major Trump bill set penalties for failing to meet CAFE targets at $0, further weakening the incentive for manufacturers to electrify.

"This is a somewhat absurd policy, given that the world reached peak gasoline car sales in 2017. The US under Trump will fall behind, just as it did with its attempts to revive the coal industry," the publication states.

China still dominates, exports growing

China remains the backbone of global EV sales, even with slowing growth. The Chinese market grew by 3% year-on-year in November and 4% month-on-month. Year-to-date, EV sales in China have increased by 19%, reaching 11.6 million units sold.

One of the biggest news from China is exports. BYD reported record EV exports in November – 131,935 units, surpassing the previous high of about 90,000 units set in June. BYD's sales in Europe more than quadrupled this year to approximately 200,000 cars, doubled in Southeast Asia, and increased by more than 50% in South America.

Global overview

Global EV sales from January to November 2025 compared to January to November 2024, % year-to-date:

  • global: 18.5 million, +21%;
    • China: 11.6 million, +19%;
      • Europe: 3.8 million, +33%;
        • North America: 1.7 million, -1%;
          • rest of the world: 1.5 million, +48%.

            "Conclusion: demand for electric vehicles continues to grow worldwide, but political support - or its absence - is increasingly influencing where this growth manifests," the publication notes.

            "Overall, demand for electric vehicles remains robust, supported by expanding model ranges and sustained policy incentives globally," said Rho Motion data manager Charles Lester.

            Demand for electric vehicles in Ukraine has almost tripled: which models are popular11.12.25, 10:25 • 2406 views

            Julia Shramko

            News of the WorldAuto
            Trend
            Brand
            Electricity
            Hyundai
            Donald Trump
            South America
            France
            Great Britain
            Italy
            Europe
            North America
            China
            United States