Mass fish kill occurred in a lake in Zaporizhzhia region: causes named

Massive fish deaths in Lake Malyi Kushuhum occurred in the Zaporizhzhia region due to the deterioration of water quality in the reservoir, worsening hydrological regime, and high temperatures, the State Environmental Inspectorate of the Southern District reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

The mass death of aquatic bioresources is caused by a complex deterioration of water quality due to excessive pollution, including increased content of organic substances, sulfates, and mineral salts, combined with high temperatures and disruption of the hydrological regime. - reported the regional SEI.

Details

As indicated, according to the results of laboratory testing of water samples taken from Lake Malyi Kushuhum, the results confirmed the exceedance of maximum permissible norms for a number of indicators.

"The detected deviations in key indicators indicate a general deterioration of water quality in the lake," the SEI of the Southern District reported.

