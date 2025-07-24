Mass fish kill occurred in a lake in Zaporizhzhia region: causes named

$41.770.00
48.980.12
ukenru
Giant swarms of locusts have invaded southern Ukraine: environmentalists named the causes and threats
Exclusive
11:10 AM • 32968 views
Giant swarms of locusts have invaded southern Ukraine: environmentalists named the causes and threats
11:05 AM • 27340 views
NBU maintained the key rate at 15.5%
Exclusive
08:34 AM • 53740 views
Political scientist on Istanbul talks: Trump should "read" them as mockery of himself
July 24, 07:16 AM • 50719 views
EU urged China to pressure Putin to end Russia's war against Ukraine
July 23, 08:24 PM • 63662 views
"The state will not interfere with those who work honestly": the government approved a moratorium on business inspections
July 23, 08:09 PM • 89047 views
Pentagon and US State Department approved the sale of military aid to Ukraine for $322 million
July 23, 08:05 PM • 63952 views
The youngest is 27 years old, the oldest is 66 years old. Some were in captivity for over 3 years: details of the release of Ukrainian defenders from captivity
July 23, 07:49 PM • 49558 views
Over 1.2 thousand people will take part in the exchange between Ukraine and Russia – Umerov
July 23, 04:26 PM • 73782 views
All norms for the independence of anti-corruption institutions will be in place: Zelenskyy will propose a bill to the Rada that will "ensure the strength of the law enforcement system"
Exclusive
July 23, 04:25 PM • 151228 views
Mirage-2000: incident without casualties and system strength test - Ukrainian aviation operates smoothly
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+29°
3.5m/s
36%
748mm
Popular news
Enemy attack destroyed a 9-story building in Odesa, there is a threat of collapseJuly 24, 04:30 AM • 73313 views
Already 7 injured in Russian missile attack on Cherkasy: consequences shownJuly 24, 05:36 AM • 23199 views
Kyiv region introduces differentiated air raid alert signal: what it meansJuly 24, 06:39 AM • 14731 views
Imitation of the struggle for patients: how MP Kuzminykh turned the subcommittee on pharmacy into a tool for lobbying oligarchsJuly 24, 06:41 AM • 77087 views
Ministry of Energy: enemy massively attacked TPPJuly 24, 08:03 AM • 50479 views
Publications
Giant swarms of locusts have invaded southern Ukraine: environmentalists named the causes and threats
Exclusive
11:10 AM • 32983 views
Imitation of the struggle for patients: how MP Kuzminykh turned the subcommittee on pharmacy into a tool for lobbying oligarchsJuly 24, 06:41 AM • 77665 views
Mirage-2000: incident without casualties and system strength test - Ukrainian aviation operates smoothly
Exclusive
July 23, 04:25 PM • 151241 views
Business Preservation Tool: Lawyers on the Benefits of Preventive Restructuring for Companies and Banks
Exclusive
July 23, 10:37 AM • 233760 views
Third round of negotiations in Istanbul: what are the main goals and what to expectJuly 23, 06:28 AM • 289813 views
Actual people
Ihor Terekhov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleh Syniehubov
Elon Musk
Actual places
Ukraine
Kharkiv
United States
Hungary
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - MediaJuly 22, 04:54 PM • 172607 views
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 291574 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 376286 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 381074 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 370216 views
Actual
Su-34
Facebook
TikTok
Instagram
Euro

Mass fish kill occurred in a lake in Zaporizhzhia region: causes named

Kyiv • UNN

 • 740 views

A mass fish kill has been recorded in Lake Malyi Kushuhum in the Zaporizhzhia region. The cause was the deterioration of water quality due to excessive pollution, high temperatures, and disruption of the hydrological regime.

Mass fish kill occurred in a lake in Zaporizhzhia region: causes named

Massive fish deaths in Lake Malyi Kushuhum occurred in the Zaporizhzhia region due to the deterioration of water quality in the reservoir, worsening hydrological regime, and high temperatures, the State Environmental Inspectorate of the Southern District reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

The mass death of aquatic bioresources is caused by a complex deterioration of water quality due to excessive pollution, including increased content of organic substances, sulfates, and mineral salts, combined with high temperatures and disruption of the hydrological regime.

- reported the regional SEI.

Details

As indicated, according to the results of laboratory testing of water samples taken from Lake Malyi Kushuhum, the results confirmed the exceedance of maximum permissible norms for a number of indicators.

"The detected deviations in key indicators indicate a general deterioration of water quality in the lake," the SEI of the Southern District reported.

In the Azov Sea, crabs and fish are dying en masse due to the actions of the Russian Federation - CCD of the National Security and Defense Council09.04.25, 19:17 • 15707 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergenciesWeather and environment
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9