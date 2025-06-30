$41.640.06
EU and Ukraine reach agreement on new trade terms: what's expected
02:53 PM
EU and Ukraine reach agreement on new trade terms: what's expected
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
How not to fall victim to apartment fraudsters: main signs of deception when renting
Ukraine prepares to reform the title "Mother Heroine": what will change?
Strike on Kryvyi Rih on June 30: enemy UAV hit near military enlistment office
What changes await Ukrainians in July: a new voltage standard in the power grid and the return of salary indexation
President Zelenskyy posthumously awarded pilot Maksym Ustymenko the title of Hero of Ukraine: details of the decree
Trump considers new sanctions against Russia after July vacation - Senator Lindsey Graham
A Week on the Growing Moon: Astro-Forecast for June 30 - July 6
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship

Exclusive

12:58 PM • 30762 views
Exclusive
12:58 PM • 30762 views
What changes await Ukrainians in July: a new voltage standard in the power grid and the return of salary indexationJune 30, 06:31 AM • 98893 views
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?June 28, 04:01 PM • 271690 views
Catch of Ukrainian fishermen reached 21.5 thousand tons: where and what kind of fish is most abundant

Kyiv • UNN

 • 558 views

In the 5 months of 2025, Ukrainian fishers caught over 21,500 tons of fish, despite blocked fishing in the Black and Azov Seas. The main volume of 18,904 tons consists of Antarctic krill, caught by a vessel under the Ukrainian flag.

Catch of Ukrainian fishermen reached 21.5 thousand tons: where and what kind of fish is most abundant

The catch of Ukrainian fishing enterprises for 5 months of this year amounted to more than 21,500 tons, against the backdrop of blocked fishing in the Black and Azov Seas due to Russia's military aggression, the State Agency of Fisheries reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

"From January to May 2025, the total volume of fish and other aquatic biological resources caught by fishing industry enterprises in Ukraine amounted to 21,503 tons," the statement said.

"Despite today's difficult conditions, our entrepreneurs are increasing their catch volumes," said Vladyslav Nevesely, head of the State Agency of Fisheries.

According to the report, most aquatic biological resources were caught in the area of operation of the Commission for the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources. There, a vessel under the state flag of Ukraine has harvested 18,904 tons of Antarctic krill since the beginning of the year.

At the same time, according to the report, industrial fishermen in Ukrainian reservoirs caught 1,350 tons of aquatic biological resources. In particular, 912 tons of fish and other aquatic biological resources were harvested in the Dnipro reservoirs, 224 tons in the lower reaches of the Dniester River (with lakes, Turunchuk arm) and the Dniester estuary, 121 tons in the Danube River, 71 tons in the Dnipro-Bug estuary system, 12 tons in the Tylihul Estuary, 4 tons in the Berezan Estuary, and 6 tons in other reservoirs.

The basis of the catch was:

  • silver carp – 583 tons;
    • bream – 294 tons;
      • Black Sea herring – 131 tons;
        • roach (taran) – 83 tons;
          • white bream – 66 tons.

            "At the same time, due to Russia's military aggression, fishing in the Black and Azov Seas remains blocked," the State Agency of Fisheries noted.

            Also, according to estimated data, 650 tons of commercial aquaculture products were harvested from January to May.

            In addition, special commercial fish farms (SCFFs), which combine elements of industrial fishing and aquaculture, operate in certain areas of activity of the territorial bodies of the State Agency of Fisheries. In total, 599 tons of aquatic biological resources have been harvested in SCFF mode since the beginning of the year.

            Large-scale fish catch in the "Tuzlovsky Limany" park: environmentalists confirmed damages of over 3 million hryvnias12.06.25, 13:49 • 4895 views

            Julia Shramko

            Julia Shramko

            EconomyAgronomy news
            Sea of Azov
            Danube
            Black Sea
            Ukraine
