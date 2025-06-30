Catch of Ukrainian fishermen reached 21.5 thousand tons: where and what kind of fish is most abundant

The catch of Ukrainian fishing enterprises for 5 months of this year amounted to more than 21,500 tons, against the backdrop of blocked fishing in the Black and Azov Seas due to Russia's military aggression, the State Agency of Fisheries reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

"From January to May 2025, the total volume of fish and other aquatic biological resources caught by fishing industry enterprises in Ukraine amounted to 21,503 tons," the statement said.

"Despite today's difficult conditions, our entrepreneurs are increasing their catch volumes," said Vladyslav Nevesely, head of the State Agency of Fisheries.

According to the report, most aquatic biological resources were caught in the area of operation of the Commission for the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources. There, a vessel under the state flag of Ukraine has harvested 18,904 tons of Antarctic krill since the beginning of the year.

At the same time, according to the report, industrial fishermen in Ukrainian reservoirs caught 1,350 tons of aquatic biological resources. In particular, 912 tons of fish and other aquatic biological resources were harvested in the Dnipro reservoirs, 224 tons in the lower reaches of the Dniester River (with lakes, Turunchuk arm) and the Dniester estuary, 121 tons in the Danube River, 71 tons in the Dnipro-Bug estuary system, 12 tons in the Tylihul Estuary, 4 tons in the Berezan Estuary, and 6 tons in other reservoirs.

The basis of the catch was:

silver carp – 583 tons;

bream – 294 tons;

Black Sea herring – 131 tons;

roach (taran) – 83 tons;

white bream – 66 tons.

"At the same time, due to Russia's military aggression, fishing in the Black and Azov Seas remains blocked," the State Agency of Fisheries noted.

Also, according to estimated data, 650 tons of commercial aquaculture products were harvested from January to May.

In addition, special commercial fish farms (SCFFs), which combine elements of industrial fishing and aquaculture, operate in certain areas of activity of the territorial bodies of the State Agency of Fisheries. In total, 599 tons of aquatic biological resources have been harvested in SCFF mode since the beginning of the year.

