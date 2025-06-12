$41.510.04
Large-scale fish catch in the "Tuzlovsky Limany" park: environmentalists confirmed damages of over 3 million hryvnias

Kyiv • UNN

 • 386 views

Illegal catching of flounder was recorded on the territory of the "Tuzlovsky Limany" National Park, the damage is estimated at over 3 million hryvnias. The offenders were detained and protocols were drawn up.

A gross violation of environmental legislation was discovered in the Odesa region. According to the inspection, facts of illegal fishing of turbot and Black Sea turbot were recorded on the territory of the Tuzly Estuaries National Nature Park. UNN reports with reference to the press service of the State Ecological Inspectorate of Ukraine.

Details

The State Environmental Inspectorate of the South-Western District reports serious violations in the Tuzly Estuaries National Nature Park, which resulted in losses of more than 3 million hryvnias

- informs the department.

According to official data, a gross violation of environmental legislation was discovered on June 11, 2025 - on the territory of the Tuzly Estuaries National Nature Park, in Lake Shagany near the village of Trykhatky, Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district. Measures to protect aquatic biological resources were carried out during the spawning period by state inspectors for environmental protection of the South-Western District together with employees of the water police department of the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi RVP and the Kurortne border service.

The report states that persons, without proper permission, were catching fish in the ford with a net.

As a result, the following were illegally caught: turbot - 65 individuals; Black Sea turbot - 1 individual.

It is indicated that protocols were drawn up against the offenders under Art. 91 of the Code of Administrative Offenses.

At the same time, the inspection showed that the amount of damage caused amounts to UAH 3 million 70 thousand 961.

Let us remind you

The police exposed another fact of poaching in the Tuzly Estuaries National Nature Park. Two fishermen were detained, nets and illegal catch were seized, the damage caused is estimated at more than UAH 15.3 million.

The police of the Kyiv region exposed the fact of illegal fishing worth more than UAH 64,000.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Crimes and emergenciesWeather and environment
Ukraine
