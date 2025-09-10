"Scientific" fishing for 258 tons: director of state institute exposed for abuse of office

The director of the state enterprise "Institute of Fisheries and Marine Ecology" has been notified of suspicion of abuse of power, which caused significant damage to state interests. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to UNN.

Details

Under the procedural guidance of the Specialized Environmental Prosecutor's Office of the Prosecutor General's Office, the director of the state enterprise "Institute of Fisheries and Marine Ecology" was notified of suspicion of abuse of power in the interests of private business entities, which caused grave consequences to state interests (Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, the official organized virtually uncontrolled fishing in the Azov Sea under the guise of research.

To do this, he approved "research" programs with deliberately distorted fishing methods. The official also allowed his own employees to be involved as formal "observers" on fishing vessels, who were supposed to control the fishing process.

Within six months, 257.5 tons of fish were illegally obtained in this way. The fishermen handed over the catch to their own fish receiving points and sold it, without reflecting the relevant operations in the Institute's accounting. This caused damage to state interests in the amount of over UAH 2.3 million - the report says.

The issue of choosing a preventive measure for the suspect is currently being decided.

The pre-trial investigation is being carried out by investigators of the Main Investigation Department of the National Police with the operational support of the SBU, and the procedural guidance is provided by the Specialized Environmental Prosecutor's Office of the Prosecutor General's Office.

