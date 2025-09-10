"Scientific" fishing for 258 tons: director of state institute exposed for abuse of office

$41.250.03
48.380.22
ukenru
07:32 PM • 12746 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Zinchenko's handball prevented Ukraine from beating AzerbaijanPhotoVideo
September 9, 04:05 PM • 20279 views
Ukraine needs 10 more Patriot systems, and it's urgent - Shmyhal
Exclusive
September 9, 03:59 PM • 25779 views
Decision to transfer control over Mi-8MTV helicopter documentation may have criminal consequences – expert
September 9, 02:25 PM • 17453 views
Svyrydenko handed the head of the IMF mission a letter requesting a new cooperation program
Exclusive
September 9, 07:55 AM • 45050 views
In Russia, a main oil pipeline and a regional gas pipeline were disabled as a result of explosions.Photo
Exclusive
September 9, 07:10 AM • 74137 views
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian dronePhoto
Exclusive
September 9, 07:01 AM • 60953 views
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate marketPhoto
September 9, 06:31 AM • 36964 views
The Cabinet of Ministers updated the rules for reservation and mobilization: focus on defense enterprises and clarification of procedures
September 8, 09:35 PM • 30577 views
US ends cooperation with Europe on countering disinformation from Russia, China, and Iran
September 8, 05:31 PM • 29675 views
Enemy attacked Cabinet of Ministers building with Iskander missile - Yermak
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
1.3m/s
78%
754mm
Popular news
Cabinet of Ministers accelerated the printing and sending of summonsesSeptember 9, 03:16 PM • 7020 views
FBI investigates brutal murder of young Ukrainian woman in USA - TrumpVideoSeptember 9, 04:20 PM • 10775 views
Son of Transcarpathian Regional Council deputy, exposed for selling timber, suspected of robbery: what is known about the family of the elected officialVideoSeptember 9, 04:51 PM • 17096 views
Drunk Lexus driver hits 9-year-old girl near Kyiv06:24 PM • 6962 views
Poland officially confirmed that it engaged its own and allied aircraft for airspace security.Photo11:36 PM • 7496 views
Publications
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Zinchenko's handball prevented Ukraine from beating AzerbaijanPhotoVideo07:32 PM • 12746 views
Son of Transcarpathian Regional Council deputy, exposed for selling timber, suspected of robbery: what is known about the family of the elected officialVideoSeptember 9, 04:51 PM • 17107 views
Decision to transfer control over Mi-8MTV helicopter documentation may have criminal consequences – expert
Exclusive
September 9, 03:59 PM • 25779 views
Apple prepares to unveil iPhone 17: how and when to watch the presentationSeptember 9, 07:22 AM • 46388 views
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian dronePhoto
Exclusive
September 9, 07:10 AM • 74137 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Boris Pistorius
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
United Kingdom
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM • 35951 views
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?September 8, 03:39 PM • 34312 views
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised criticsPhotoSeptember 8, 03:06 PM • 33002 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 102314 views
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhotoSeptember 7, 08:47 AM • 58674 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
NASAMS
IRIS-T
MIM-23 Hawk
E-6 Mercury

"Scientific" fishing for 258 tons: director of state institute exposed for abuse of office

Kyiv • UNN

 • 54 views

The director of the "Institute of Fisheries and Marine Ecology" has been notified of suspicion of abuse of office. The official organized uncontrolled fishing under the guise of scientific work, which caused 2.3 million UAH in damages to the state.

"Scientific" fishing for 258 tons: director of state institute exposed for abuse of office

The director of the state enterprise "Institute of Fisheries and Marine Ecology" has been notified of suspicion of abuse of power, which caused significant damage to state interests. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to UNN.

Details

Under the procedural guidance of the Specialized Environmental Prosecutor's Office of the Prosecutor General's Office, the director of the state enterprise "Institute of Fisheries and Marine Ecology" was notified of suspicion of abuse of power in the interests of private business entities, which caused grave consequences to state interests (Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, the official organized virtually uncontrolled fishing in the Azov Sea under the guise of research.

To do this, he approved "research" programs with deliberately distorted fishing methods. The official also allowed his own employees to be involved as formal "observers" on fishing vessels, who were supposed to control the fishing process.

Within six months, 257.5 tons of fish were illegally obtained in this way. The fishermen handed over the catch to their own fish receiving points and sold it, without reflecting the relevant operations in the Institute's accounting. This caused damage to state interests in the amount of over UAH 2.3 million

- the report says.

The issue of choosing a preventive measure for the suspect is currently being decided.

The pre-trial investigation is being carried out by investigators of the Main Investigation Department of the National Police with the operational support of the SBU, and the procedural guidance is provided by the Specialized Environmental Prosecutor's Office of the Prosecutor General's Office.

31 person in Zakarpattia received suspicions: damages over 86 million09.09.25, 22:22 • 2186 views

Vita Zelenetska

Crimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Sea of Azov