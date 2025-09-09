31 person in Zakarpattia received suspicions: damages over 86 million

In Zakarpattia, prosecutors from the regional and district prosecutor's offices, together with other law enforcement agencies, have recently notified 31 more individuals of suspicion in cases related to priority areas. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

In particular, it concerns crimes in the sphere of abuse of budget funds, illegal schemes in medicine, education, environmental crimes, smuggling, etc. The total damages currently established in these criminal proceedings amount to over 86 million hryvnias.

I want to emphasize clearly: work in this direction will only intensify. We are not stopping at what has been achieved. If there are violations, prosecutors will react. Crime – suspicion – fair verdict: in this triangle, our goal is to restore justice. And there are no ties to positions or statuses here - emphasized Myroslav Patskan, head of the Zakarpattia Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Deputy Corps

A deputy of the Zakarpattia Regional Council, who heads the commission on, among other things, environmental protection, organized a scheme for selling oak timber.

According to the documents, ordinary firewood was "sold," but in fact, valuable oak timber was shipped. He acted in collusion with the head of the Berehove forestry branch of the "Carpathian Forest Office" of the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" - the message says.

It is noted that the deputy personally negotiated with the end buyer from Rivne region about illegal deliveries. It has now been established that about UAH 400,000 for one such delivery was transferred to the deputy's wife's bank account.

In Khust, a city council deputy illegally sold electronic cigarettes and liquids for them. He set up an illegal business in his yard in a trade pavilion.

During the inspection, law enforcement officers seized over a thousand units of liquids for electronic cigarettes and dozens of electronic cigarettes – all without excise tax stamps - reported the Office of the Prosecutor General.

A district council deputy, who at that time was appointed by the Road Service to carry out technical supervision of the repair of a state road, due to official negligence allowed 8.4 million UAH to be withdrawn from the budget.

Abuse of budget funds

The director of the company embezzled UAH 37.8 million in budget funds during the current repair of a state highway, and the former technical supervision engineer of the Road Service in Zakarpattia Oblast assisted him in this.

The head of the Institute of Agrarian Resources and the head of the grain warehouse, conspiring, illegally issued 300 tons of grain from the warehouse in Berehove region to other individuals. This includes 140 tons of millet and 160 tons of soybeans, worth almost UAH 1.9 million.

The former head of a structural unit of the main department of the State Emergency Service in Zakarpattia Oblast and the head of a private enterprise illegally embezzled over UAH 234,000 during the construction of garages.

The director of a private company and the technical supervision engineer of the Uzhhorod City Council illegally embezzled UAH 235,000 during the capital repair of a polyclinic in Uzhhorod for the accommodation of IDPs. To implement the plan, the perpetrators forged 12 certificates and acts.

The former head of one of the departments of the Uzhhorod City Council accepted an office and residential building in the regional center into operation without the developer paying a shared contribution. The developer paid a tenth of the total amount, and as a result, the city lost almost UAH 1.7 million.

In Berehove region, the former deputy head of one of the city council's departments purchased a modular shelter at a price UAH 1 million higher than the actual cost.

Crimes against the environment, ecology, and resort lands

The organizer of a scheme to seize 2 hectares of land in the resort area on Polonyna Drahobrat has been exposed. Earlier, a Zakarpattia resident, to whom this land plot was registered, was notified of suspicion. The value of the land is UAH 12.5 million.

The forest master of the Khust forestry branch of the "Carpathian Forest Office," improperly performing his official duties, allowed mass illegal logging. The amount of damages is UAH 1.6 million.

Recall

The investigation regarding "Poltavaoblenergo" officials who organized fictitious agreements to evade taxes totaling over UAH 49 million has been completed. The case is being prepared for transfer to court, and three individuals have been notified of suspicion.

"Profited" from roads, shelters, and "dead souls": large-scale abuses totaling UAH 45 million exposed in Kharkiv region