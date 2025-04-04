$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15165 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 27501 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64233 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 212979 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122166 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391360 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310269 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213655 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244172 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255068 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1.9m/s
56%
Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22359 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44665 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 130970 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14328 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13533 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131170 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 212979 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391360 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254003 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310269 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2700 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13688 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44822 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71971 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57083 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Places

Khust

News by theme

SBU and Prosecutor's Office complete investigation into grenade attack on village council meeting in Zakarpattia region

Serhiy Batrin, a deputy of a village council in Zakarpattia, who detonated grenades during a meeting, faces life in prison.

Crimes and emergencies • April 11, 08:18 AM • 50726 views

Three children were poisoned by carbon monoxide in Transcarpathia

Three children were hospitalized with suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in Khust, Zakarpattia region.

Society • April 1, 08:50 AM • 21559 views

Suicide attempt by a serviceman: Transcarpathian Regional Military Commissariat denies allegations of beating a man

The Transcarpathian JFO stated that they were not involved in the beating of a man who attempted suicide while in one of the district recruitment centers.

Society • March 18, 11:22 AM • 27701 views

In Zakarpattia a suicide attempt was recorded during a stay in the TCR: an internal investigation is underway

An internal investigation is being conducted at the Khust RTCR after a man reportedly attempted suicide after being detained for attempting to illegally cross the border.

Society • March 16, 12:50 PM • 33941 views

Two UOC (MP) clerics in Zakarpattia region are suspected - SBU

Two clergymen of the UOC (MP) in Zakarpattia were served by the SBU with a notice of suspicion of spreading communist symbols and propaganda of the communist totalitarian regime.

Crimes and emergencies • February 27, 10:34 AM • 24358 views

Offered to flee to the EU on the basis of forged documents: new schemes of mobilization evasion blocked

The SBU blocked four schemes to illegally transport men of military age abroad using forged documents, detaining ten organizers who charged up to $12,000 depending on the urgency.

Crimes and emergencies • January 31, 03:21 PM • 22092 views

Court imposes pre-trial restraint on MP who detonated grenades in Zakarpattia

A court in Ukraine's Zakarpattia region has arrested MP Serhiy Batryn without bail on charges of terrorism after he detonated grenades at a local council meeting, injuring 23 people.

Crimes and emergencies • December 17, 07:57 PM • 37874 views