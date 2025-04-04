Serhiy Batrin, a deputy of a village council in Zakarpattia, who detonated grenades during a meeting, faces life in prison.
Three children were hospitalized with suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in Khust, Zakarpattia region.
The Transcarpathian JFO stated that they were not involved in the beating of a man who attempted suicide while in one of the
district recruitment centers.
An internal investigation is being conducted at the Khust RTCR after a man reportedly attempted suicide after being detained for
attempting to illegally cross the border.
Two clergymen of the UOC (MP) in Zakarpattia were served by the SBU with a notice of suspicion of spreading communist symbols and
propaganda of the communist totalitarian regime.
The SBU blocked four schemes to illegally transport men of military age abroad using forged documents, detaining ten organizers
who charged up to $12,000 depending on the urgency.
A court in Ukraine's Zakarpattia region has arrested MP Serhiy Batryn without bail on charges of terrorism after he detonated
grenades at a local council meeting, injuring 23 people.