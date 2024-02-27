$41.340.03
Two UOC (MP) clerics in Zakarpattia region are suspected - SBU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24358 views

Two clergymen of the UOC (MP) in Zakarpattia were served by the SBU with a notice of suspicion of spreading communist symbols and propaganda of the communist totalitarian regime.

Two UOC (MP) clerics in Zakarpattia region are suspected - SBU

Two clergymen of the UOC (MP) in Transcarpathia were served with a notice of suspicion, according to the Security Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Reportedly, it is the rector of a church and a priest of a monastery in the Khust diocese of the UOC (MP). "Both clerics were ideological supporters of the communist regime and spread propaganda of the former USSR," the SBU said.

According to the investigation, both clerics "publicly distributed prohibited communist symbols and Soviet slogans via the Internet." 

After the SBU-initiated examinations, the facts of their criminal activity were established.

During the searches in their homes, computers and mobile phones were found, which they used to propagate Kremlin narratives, the SBU said.

The two clerics were notified of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 436-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (dissemination of communist symbols and propaganda of the communist totalitarian regime).

The issue of applying preventive measures is currently under consideration.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

