+15°
2m/s
46%
Metropolitan of Cherkasy Diocese of the UOC (MP) is served the fourth suspicion - SBU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23083 views

The head of the Cherkasy Diocese of the UOC (MP) was served the fourth notice of suspicion for continuing to spread disinformation among parishioners about the seizure of a church in Cherkasy after previous accusations.

Metropolitan of Cherkasy Diocese of the UOC (MP) is served the fourth suspicion - SBU

Law enforcement officers have gathered new evidence of crimes committed by the head of the Cherkasy Diocese of the UOC (MP) and announced a new, fourth suspicion. This was reported by the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

It was established that after the announcement of preliminary suspicions, the cleric continued to spread fakes among his parishioners about the "seizure" of the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Cherkasy and the eviction of church ministers from there.

Based on the collected evidence, he was served another suspicion under Article 161 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the equality of citizens based on their religious beliefs, committed repeatedly by an official). The issue of changing the measure of restraint to a more severe one is currently being decided

- the SBU summarized.

The Security Service of Ukraine said that an investigation is underway, and the man faces up to 8 years in prison.

UOC (MP) cleric gets 5 years in prison for justifying Russia's invasion of Ukraine13.02.24, 14:17 • 29437 views

Addendum

The department said that in 2023, the cleric was already served 3 suspicion notices for inciting inter-religious hatred and denying Russia's armed aggression. The materials of these cases have been sent to court.

Nevertheless, in his sermons, the Metropolitan tried to discredit the clergy of other denominations.

In addition, the cleric recorded destructive video messages on the official Facebook page of the Cherkasy Diocese of the UOC (MP).

The SBU-initiated semantic-linguistic and forensic psychological examinations confirmed the facts of the criminal actions of the offender.

Recall

The archimandrite from Kherson, who blessed the fake Russian referendum, was notified of suspicion of treason for aiding the aggressor state.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Security Service of Ukraine
Cherkassy
Kherson
