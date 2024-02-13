UOC (MP) cleric gets 5 years in prison for justifying Russia's invasion of Ukraine

The rector of the church of the Dnipropetrovs'k diocese of the UOC (MP), who supported Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, was sentenced to five years in prison. This was reported by the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine, according to UNN .

Details

During his sermons, he justified the full-scale invasion of Russia and the seizure of part of the territory of Ukraine. At the same time, the archpriest expected the capture of Dnipropetrovs'k region, which he repeatedly expressed during his communication with local residents.

The SBU officers documented the defendant's crimes and detained him in his home in September 2022.

During the searches, the SBU seized the detainee's cell phones, which he used to spread Kremlin propaganda. SBU-initiated examinations confirmed the facts of the cleric's subversive activities in favor of the aggressor country.

Based on the evidence collected, the court found the perpetrator guilty under Part 3 of Article 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (justification, recognition of the lawfulness, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants) and sentenced him to 5 years in prison. The court verdict has entered into force - the SBU summarized.

Addendum

Law enforcers add that the man also during personal conversations with parishioners, the cleric convinced them to go to Russia or to the temporarily occupied regions of our country to help the Nazis.

Recall

A novice of the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra was notified of suspicion for justifying Russia's invasion of Ukraine and praising Russian leaders and discrediting Ukrainian soldiers.

